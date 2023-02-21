I see the question, "What order should I play the Yakuza games in?" pop up on the reg. Like clockwork, it happens whenever a new Yakuza (or Like A Dragon, as it's now known) game arrives. And you know what? It gets to me. To experience the series in the richest way possible, there's an obvious answer. But if you're someone who hasn't got the time to do so, or you're a bit unsure whether Yakuza is for you, then there's another way in. Now pick up that bike and walk with me.

What order should you play the Yakuza games?

In my humble opinion, the best way to get into Yakuza is from the very beginning, even if it's a long road. Start with Yakuza 0, then work your way through them (mostly) chronologically like so:

In fairness, there are two other options you can take. If the thought of catching up on seven Yakuza games fills you with dread, Yakuza: Like A Dragon is your next-best starting option. It's very much a clean-break from the mainline Yakuza series and takes place after the events of Yakuza 6. It features a whole new cast of characters, too, so you won't miss out on any major story beats. There's certainly something to be gained from having played all the other Yakuza games first, if only to appreciate the sweeping changes it makes to the series, but it's still a great entry point regardless. It's also going to serve as the foundation for Like A Dragon 8, which is coming out in 2024.

Alternatively, if you're a real chronology buff, then you should probably start with Like A Dragon: Ishin!, which is a standalone story set several hundreds years before the mainline series. A lot of its all-star cast are handpicked from Yakuzas 0-6, though, so some of its references might be lost if you're coming in fresh. Personally, I'd say this is best played at the end of your Yakuza journey, but you can also easily hop into it at any point and still have a good time. Do play a bit of Yakuza 0 first, though.

Ultimately, Yakuza's ongoing story threads and recurring cast of characters do make this a series best played in chronological order. This is the approach I took, and I'm glad I did! With Yakuza 0, you begin with arguably the best game in the entire series, all while gaining an invaluable grounding in main-man Kiryu's origin story. Then, as you move into Yakuza Kiwami (a remaster of the first game released in the series), you'll fully comprehend the magnitude of everyone's actions. And crucially, over the course of Kiwami 2, then 3, and so on, you won't ever question yourself, like, "Am I missing something here?"

So read on below for our full order ranking, which details where they sit in the series as a whole, and how they stack up to the other Yakuza games.

Yakuza 0

What is it? A prequel to the original Yakuza

Release date: 2018

Where can I get it? Steam, Game Pass, Humble

Not only is Yakuza 0 the best Yakuza game, it's the one you should start with. Why? Because it's two origin stories wrapped up in a 1980s Kamurocho that overflows with the mightiest minigames, and easily the series' most iconic characters: Mr. Libido, Mr. Shakedown, Pocket Circuit Fighter, the list goes on. The game sees you flit between two storylines, that of a young Kiryu and a young Majima, both of whom see themselves plunge deeper and deeper into the Yakuza's murky underbelly.

While the game's story is admittedly a slow-burn, once it gets going, you won't be able to put it down. Majima's story is particularly special, as he's the strongest personality of the two, whose jaunts around Sotenbori (based on Osaka's Dotonbori) evolve into a tragic tale of loyalty and love. Yakuza 0 isn't only an essential game, it's the essential grounding in Yakuza you need to move forwards into the rest of the series.

Yakuza Kiwami

What is it? A remake of the original Yakuza from 2005

Release date: 2019

Where can I get it? Steam, Game Pass, Humble

Where Yakuza originally started, all the way back in 2005, but remastered! Yakuza Kiwami kicks off with our boy Kiryu as he takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Nishikiyama. Then there's a ten-year time skip as Kiryu is released from prison (this is a theme), and he re-enters an organisation that's taken a very different turn.

Aside from Majima (Kiryu's frenemy) pursuing you to hilarious effect, I wouldn't say Yakuza: Kiwami is all that strong an entry. It's got a decent story, but when compared to Yakuza 0 or later entries, its combat, side stories and minigames just aren't as exciting or interesting. Stick it out for the story and it's sequel...

Yakuza Kiwami 2

What is it? A remake of Yakuza 2

Release date: 2019

Where can I get it? Steam, Game Pass, Humble

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios remade Yakuza 2 in the Dragon Engine, giving it an entire graphical overhaul, a new "Majima Saga" bit of the story, and some updates to already excellent minigames. Yakuza Kiwami 2 is, by far, one of the best entries in the entire series. Why? Kiryu fights in a laser-focused arc to become the dragon, as there's another guy called Ryuji Goda (a brilliant villain) who reckons he's got the upperhand. Chuck in a touch of unexpected romance, too, and you've got a potent cocktail of thuggery and emotion.

Without spoiling anything, Majima's special story bit legitimately made me cry. It features a certain encounter which will mean everything to you if you've played Yakuza 0. Oh, and the Cabaret Club management minigame is an all-consuming delight, with its own story to tell. You can also drop kick a tiger.

Yakuza 3 Remastered

What is it? A remaster of Yakuza 3

Release date: 2021

Where can I get it? Steam, Game Pass, Humble

I'd argue Yakuza 3 Remastered is the weakest of the bunch, not to mention that you step down from Yakuza Kiwami 2's shiny engine - and general excellence - to a remaster that can't hide the game's age. The story sees Kiryu and his adoptive daughter Haruka escape to the sunny shores of Okinawa to run an orphanage, which is really sweet, to be fair. But, as is the way of things, Kiryu is pulled back to Kamurocho thanks to clan conflict that threatens his peaceful island life.

The minigames and side quests can be a great laugh, Okinawa is a lovely locale, and the combat's fine, but I'd treat Yakuza 3 like Yakuza Kiwami: play it for the story and move on.

Yakuza 4 Remastered

What is it? A remaster of Yakuza 4

Release date: 2021

Where can I get it? Steam, Game Pass, Humble

The upwards trajectory begins anew, as Yakuza 4 Remastered lets you play as four different characters, each with their own stories that eventually overlap. Two of the bunch, Shun Akiyama and Taiga Saejima, aren't only great characters with interesting histories, but they're fellas who reappear a lot later in the series.

Truthfully, it's Shun Akiyama's story which shines here. He's charismatic, funny, and has a fighting style that's as flashy as his personality. He also shares a great relationship with his assistant Hana. Play it for Akiyama.

Yakuza 5 Remastered

What is it? A remaster of Yakuza 5

Release date: 2021

Where can I get it? Steam, Game Pass, Humble

Yakuza 5 Remastered holds a special place in my heart as "The Fuck Off Massive One With Real Charm". Yakuza 4 may have featured four protagonists, but well, Yakuza 5 goes one further. The story is sweeping, and at times, not really a lot to do with Kiryu. It gets a lot of flack for this, but I reckon it's fine. Not everything has to be about Kiryu, and the other stories help flesh out characters with great importance to the series anyway.

Still, if we're talking about Kiryu, he starts off as a cab driver, laying low after the events of Yakuza 4. Slowly, steadily, clans begin to rumble and he'll be drawn - yet again - into a power struggle. Then as you switch between characters you'll get to visit some other cities for the first time, like the snowy Sapporo or the buzzy Nagoya. Really, the biggest treat is being able to play as Kiryu's adoptive daughter Haruka, as she pursues her dreams of becoming a Jpop idol. Fights are replaced by dance battles. You get to sign autographs. It's literally an idol simulator and it's absolutely wonderful.

Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life

What is it? The conclusion to Kiryu's story

Release date: 2021

Where can I get it? Steam, Game Pass, Humble

Yakuza 6: The Song Of Life sits right up there with Yakuza 0 and Kiwami 2 as one of the series' greats. Fresh out of jail, Kiryu finds that Haruka has gone missing. Then discovers that she has a son?! And so, Kiryu enters dad mode and journeys to the port town of Onomichi to discover what evil stuff the Hiroshima criminal underworld's been cooking up.

I adore Yakuza 6 because it shows a different, fatherly side to Kiryu. Onomichi might be one of my favourite locations in the series, too, all quaint and sunny and lovely. Not to mention that it's about Kiryu grabbing hold of a criminal organisation whose lost its way. He's someone with values and he will fight to instill them in a generation where those values are beginning to slip.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

What is it? The first Yakuza game to introduce a new protagonist and transform combat from beat 'em up to turn-based RPG battles

Release date: 2020

Where can I get it? Steam, Game Pass, Humble

I gave Yakuza: Like A Dragon a bestest best in my review, for good reason. It's the first Yakuza to swing a bicycle at the series and give the series a total refresh, transforming the series from a real-time action game into more of a traditional turn-based RPG. The charismatic Ichiban Kasuga takes the reins, with an origin story that sees him take the fall for a crime he didn't commit (sound familiar?), then return to a savage betrayal by a man he respected the most.

The turn-based combat isn't without its flaws, but it's still a grand time and it introduces a cast of pals who you'll fall in love with. You can take on different Jobs, and be a Chef who fights with a ladle, or a Musician who heals with the power of strings. The new locale Yokohama is vast and vibrant, with some of the funniest, most heartfelt stories yet.

Technically, you could play this as your first Yakuza and still have a grand time. But you'd be missing out on lots of the references, and you'd also some appreciation for how important a shift the game represents for the direction of the series.

Like A Dragon: Ishin!

What is it? A remake of a previously Japan-only historical spin-off that originally released back in 2014

Release date: 2023

Where can I get it? Steam, Xbox Store, Humble

As I mention in my Like A Dragon: Ishin review, I like to think of Ishin as a bit of theatre. It features an all-star cast from across the series taking on totally different roles and names - aside from Kiryu, who's very much like Kiryu - in a late Edo samurai setting.

While the story is a deadly serious murder mystery embroiled in a tussle between loyalists and the shogunate, it's no slouch when it comes to side silliness. You can bet on chickens or tend to your own allotment out in the sticks, trading homemade pickles for cash. Ishin could also be considered a great starting point for newcomers, as the game comes with no baggage. But it's equally as strong if you've played any of the previous entries, as you'll get references to past games, or squeal with glee as someone you recognise suddenly comes into shot.

Kiryu and Ichiban's stories don't end there, however. There are two more Yakuza / Like A Dragon games in the works right now, and we'll be adding those into our order list when they're released. First is Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a side story coming later in 2023. This is intended to bridge the gap for main man Kiryu between the events of Yakuza 6 and the upcoming Like A Dragon 8, because surprise! Kiryu's story apparently isn't as over as we originally thought back at the end of Yakuza 6.

Like A Dragon 8, meanwhile is currently slated for release in 2024 and will star both Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga, continuing the events of Yakuza: Like A Dragon. How much prior Yakuza knowledge you'll need to get to grips with Kiryu's role in the story is currently unknown at this point, but hey, we have just told you the best order to go and experience his story in, so you can't say we didn't warn you. Yes, there's a long road of cracked thug skulls ahead of you, but trust me on this - the journey is well worth it.