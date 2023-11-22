With your help, I'm trying to answer the biggest question: what's the best thing in video games? With a new wholly sensical face-off each week, we'll surely soon discover the single absolute best thing.

Last time, you decided that double-jumping is better than limitless inventory capacity. As big a packrat as I am, I cannot and would not disagree with this outcome. We also switched to a new poll system and that seems to be working for more folks, so that's grand. More data points means better and more conclusive science. This week, I ask you to imagine putting yourself inside things in two exciting and extremely different different ways. What's better: seeing your outfit in cutscenes, or telefragging?

Seeing your outfit in cutscenes

You've spent hours picking your outfit. You've bought garments in all manner of styles from all across the world and, with careful composition and dying, you've drawn them together into a real head-turning look. Even your weapons fit, swords and revolvers worn as if they were piercings and watches. This outfit says something true about not just your character but you as a person. NPCs would gawp if they could, and other players certainly do inspect your avatar to pick up tips. Then a cutscene starts and you're there in your starter outfit with a gun you scrapped for parts hours ago.

You've spent no time picking your outfit. You've randomly bought whatever had best stats, a mish-mash of plate mail and lace and polyceramic and leather and chain in all the colours of the rainbow. You're delighted to look such a mess. Actually, you know what will perfect this, you pop on a giant novelty helmet and dye everything else neon green. Then a cutscene starts and you're just some guy you can look at without your eyes hurting at all.

You know you shouldn't encourage these business practices, but the series has meant a lot to you over the years so you can't help but buy the Deluxe Edition to scoop exclusive outfits celebrating its history. Then a cutscene starts and there you are, just some dude not wearing his love as a cloak.

What a joy when this doesn't happen, and the game does show your satorial decisions in cutscenes. Especially if you're playing Saints Row as a literal talking toilet.

Telefragging

The only reason They are keeping teleportaters from us, everyone knows, is because ethicists are still deciding what should happen when someone tries to rematerialise in the space occupied by something—or someone—else. Should it violently shunt out the way? Should it merge electrons and neutrons and so ons to create beautiful and terrible new materials? Should it merge DNA and consciousnesss to create hybrid lifeforms? Should it refuse to work at all? Quake and TF2 and more know the answer: the incoming lifeform should violently burst whoever was there, leaving you standing in a shower of their viscera.

Forget the risks, get overly cocky camping a teleporter exit, or pay insufficient attention as you bounce about, and goodbye you. Pratical, tactical, and hilarious. I want to tell you that I have intentionally telefragged many people, but I don't know how much that's boasts worn ragged with age and assumed as truths. Either way, what a great little landmine lurking in the level Telefragging also is my favourite solution to one problem of multiplayer spawns. No need for complicated algorithms picking remote spawn points when one is blocked, just burst whoever's in the way.

Honestly, this is the solution most ethicists deem best. But it brings a secondary marketing problem: how do you convince people to accept convenient transportation at the price of potential annihilation?

But which is better?

Look, I'm so here for you standing there in your dapper outfit or daft costume. I'm so happy for you. You look great, and you look like you're having a great time. Then I imagine your little fashionista bursting as I materialise inside you and know I must root for telefrags. But what do you think, reader dear?

Pick your winner, vote in the poll below, and make your case in the comments to convince others. We'll reconvene next week to see which thing stands triumphant—and continue the great contest.