White Shadows's grim setting doesn't make it any less fun

I was wary of the possibility that White Shadows would be one of those platformers. You know the ones. The grim and depressing ones that despise you, with a child and a Stasi man, where the Stasi is actually memories of your daughter, and the child has to throw the puppy in a blender to get over a hedge.

With its stark monochrome look, ominous industrial environments, and dystopian themes, I can't really deny that White Shadows is of that genre. But while I normally get bored of depressing platformers within half an hour, I enjoyed this whole thing and even the credits.