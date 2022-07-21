Why are there no games about running?

Alice O's excellent Tour de Jeux words - which see her celebrate cycling in games and real life alongside the ongoing Tour De France - got me thinking about the sorts of exercise that take up a good chunk of my spare time. As some of you might know, I'm that badminton guy. That guy who always mentions he's away at a tournament sweating and eating bananas. That guy who believes Gears Of War and badminton have more in common than you might think, and reckon Gears is the closest thing we'll get to a proper badminton game.

Badminton aside, running is another pastime that's become dearer to me over the last few years. And that's a universally understood form of exercise, right? Especially when compared to the likes of badminton. So, why are there no proper games about running? I'd like one.