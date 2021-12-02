Gears Of War and badminton have more in common than you might think

As much as I enjoy your Call Of Dutys and Valorants, I just don’t think any multiplayer shooter will eclipse Gears Of War. For me, at least, it comes down to movement. The way the beefy boys slide into cover and bounce off it with ease. The side-steps and strafes in those tight-knit shotgun battles.

Recently, I wondered if there was more to my connection with Gears and its lovely movement. And then it struck me: badminton. Yes, the racquet sport I’ve played for 19 years and consider an immensely important aspect of my life. Turns out they have quite a lot in common, actually.