Gears Of War movie and animated series surface at Netflix

Get your chainsaw guns, body armour and chin-fluff at the ready, because the unstoppable assault of Netflix video game adaptations has found a new target. The Coalition’s Gears Of War series of beefy blastermen fending off equally beefy aliens is coming to the red streaming service at some indefinite point in the future, it’s been revealed. Netflix say they’re working together with The Coalition on producing both the movie and animation.

Watch on YouTube We thought Gears 5 was something of a return to form for the series.

Of course, with news of live-action Gears Of War comes the opportunity for theoretical casting picks. Just going to go out on a limb here and suggest Dave Bautista for classic Gears protagonist Marcus Fenix, because obvs. Bautista’s already got Netflix form from his performance in Zack Snyder’s middling-to-fair zombie heist movie Army Of The Dead last year. He’s also, for a former professional wrestler, surprisingly competent at veering into the feels when necessary. Go on, Bautista.

Netflix are currently working on a BioShock movie of some ilk, a live-action Assassin’s Creed TV show based on Ubisoft’s historical sci-fi parkour simulators, and further series of The Witcher – just without ol’ Vitamin H, Henry Cavill. Possibly the most successful game adaptation to hit the streaming service recently has been Studio Trigger’s take on CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, Edgerunners. The streaming service’s live-action adaptation of Capcom’s Resident Evil was a bit of a flop though, cancelled after just one season.

No word yet on when either the Gears Of War movie or animated series will roll onto Netflix. I’ll let you know when we hear more.