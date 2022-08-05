Ultimate Audio Bang #23: our favourite FPS game modes

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

On this week's episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, we get all nostalgic as we pick our favourite FPS game modes over the years. It's mainly an excuse for me for me to bring up Gears Of War and it's long-forgotten Wingman mode, which I demand make a return to the series. I also learn that Hayden likes big games, big modes, and big comradery.

There's quite a few tangents in this episode too, mainly surrounding Star Wars and the golden days of Xbox Live. I mean, it's a nostalgia trip so it's only natural we're going to plumb the depths of our youth.

And to round off the pod, we talk a bit about the games we're playing right now. Namely the one with the cat (Stray), alongside Judgment on the PS5.

Thanks as always for listening and stay tuned for our next episode which tackles some interesting weaponry in FPS land.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.