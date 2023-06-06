If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

20 Minutes Till Dawn leaves early access on June 8th with new weapon evolutions

Vampire Survivors but you aim

Intense wizard violence in a screenshot from top-down shooter 20 Minutes Till Dawn.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

20 Minutes Till Dawn, one of only a handful of worthy Vampire Survivors-likes, will leave early access on June 8th. Its final update is currently available as a beta and adds weapon evolutions and new weapons, among other things.

Here's the release date announcement trailer:

Watch on YouTube

At launch, every weapon in 20 Minutes Till Dawn will now have a "set of unique evolutions," according to the post about the final update's ongoing closed beta. You choose one evolution upon reaching level 20 in a run.

The basic premise is the same as Vampire Survivors: you, a character sprite in the centre of the screen, must wander a sparse, 2D arena, as monsters wander in from the edges. When you blast these monsters away, they drop XP gems you can collect to level up and unlock new perks, and eventually your collected powers turn you into a fizzing mess of projectiles and explosions.

20 Minutes Till Dawn differentiates itself by making you aim and shoot manually again - for most weapons, anyway. Not needing to aim is arguably Vampire Survivors' defining feature, but 20 Minutes Till Dawn still evokes the recent smash hit in its screen-filling enemy swarms and by allowing you to rapidly create grand follies of character construction.

Alice0 loved it at launch, discovered that tanking its framerate was a satisfying win condition, and it was one of RPS's favourites of 2022 in the middle of the year.

I'm not sure if 20 Minutes Till Dawn's price will change at launch - it's already increased a little as it passed through Early Access - but right now it remains £4.29/$5 from Steam.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch