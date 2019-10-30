Warcraft III: Reforged's beta is out this week, leading the charge into BlizzCon

As BlizzCon approaches, like a dark storm cloud full of cosplay, earnest fan questions, and rumour stomping announcements, there’s at least one thing we know that’s guaran-damn-teed. Warcraft III: Reforged’s beta will finally be starting this week in the lead-up to the convention, bringing the newly remade RTS to the two thousand and nineteens. Waves of keys will soon be going out very soon to those who pre-ordered the game.

Blizzard never met a game they couldn’t turn into several editions. According to the blog, if you grabbed the top-notch Spoils of War edition you’ll be in the initial wave of keys. The mere standard edition people will have to wait a wee while longer for access, though no timeframe has been given. The initial beta release will only have Orcs and Humans in either 1v1 or 2v2 matches, with the Night Elf and Undead factions lumbering along behind in the following weeks.

There’s no new footage yet, so here’s last year’s first-look.

Announced a year ago, during the BlizzCon of discontent (though this year might top it), Reforged is one of the most interesting attempts at rebuilding a game. Though everything from Warcraft III: Reign Of Chaos and its 2003 expansion pack, The Frozen Throne, is being redone, they’re attempting to keep the community together as a whole. Last we heard, Blizzard wants to let the owners of the original game play alongside the Reforged players in multiplayer games. And they’re also trying to support original mods in the new version. Blizzard have been fairly quiet until now about the progress they’ve made, but we’ll find out soon if their Warcraft III utopia is coming together.