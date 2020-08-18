All 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
A full list of every city created using photogrammetry in Flight Simulator 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is, in certain ways, the most technically impressive game we’ve ever seen. And its inclusion in the Xbox Game Pass for PC means that the skies over all the world’s cities will be filled up with digital planes and their gobsmacked pilots for quite some time.
But not all cities are built equal in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, with 341 cities in particular having been recreated in stunning photorealistic detail using photogrammetric data from Bing Maps. Read on to find out exactly where these 341 photorealistic cities can be found across the Earth.
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: photorealistic cities list
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 makes use of Bing Maps to recreate the entire Earth to a level of detail never before seen in any game. But the crown jewels of this flight simulator are its photogrammetrically realised cities, which are a cut above the rest in terms of photorealistic detail. In the words of Video Warlord Matthew, “you know them when you see them, as they are real showstoppers.”
Here are all 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, organised by country or state:
- United Kingdom:
- Portsmouth
- Southampton
- France:
- Aix-en-Provence
- Bordeaux
- Lille
- Marseille
- Montpellier
- Rennes
- Rouen
- Strasbourg
- Germany:
- Aachen
- Augsburg
- Berlin
- Bremen
- Brunswick
- Dresden
- Duisburg
- Halle (Saale)
- Hamburg
- Karlsruhe
- Kiel
- Leipzig
- Magdeburg
- Mannheim
- Mönchengladbach
- Munich
- Münster
- Nuremberg
- Oberhausen
- Spain:
- Alicante
- Barcelona
- Córdoba
- Madrid
- Marbella
- Murcia
- Pamplona
- Seville
- Valencia
- Vigo
- Switzerland:
- Zürich
- Belgium:
- Brussels
- Denmark:
- Copenhagen
- Italy:
- Bologna
- Catania
- Florence
- Milan
- Naples
- Palermo
- Rome
- Venice
- Verona
- Australia:
- Canberra
- Darwin City
- Gold Coast
- Hobart
- Newcastle
- Wollongong
- Canada:
- Calgary
- Edmonton
- Hamilton
- London
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Quebec City
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Victoria
- Winnipeg
- Alabama (US):
- Anniston
- Auburn
- Birmingham
- Decatur
- Dothan
- Huntsville
- Mobile
- Montgomery
- Spanish Fort
- Arizona (US):
- Anthem
- Carefree
- Catalina Foothills
- Drexel Heights
- Flagstaff
- Lake Havasu City
- Mesa
- Oro Valley
- Peoria
- Phoenix
- Prescott
- San Tan Valley
- Tempe
- Tucson
- Yuma
- Arkansas (US):
- Little Rock
- California (US):
- Agua Caliente
- Anaheim
- Antioch
- Bakersfield
- Castro Valley
- Chico
- Concord
- Davis
- Desert Hot Springs
- Downey
- Elk Grove
- Fairfield
- Foster City
- Fremont
- Fresno
- Glendale
- Hanford
- Hollister
- Hollywood
- Inglewood
- La Habra
- Lodi
- Long Beach
- Los Angeles
- Los Gatos
- Madera
- Manteca
- Modesto
- Moreno Valley
- Oceanside
- Oxnard
- Palm Springs
- Palmdale
- Perris
- Porterville
- Redding
- Reedley
- Richmond
- Sacramento
- Salinas
- San Bernardino
- San Diego
- San Francisco
- San Jose
- Santa Ana
- Santa Barbara
- Santa Clarita
- Santa Cruz
- Santa Monica
- Selma
- Simi Valley
- Stockton
- Temecula
- Ukiah
- Visalia
- Yuba City
- Yucaipa
- Colorado (US):
- Boulder
- Colorado Springs
- Denver
- Connecticut (US):
- Bridgeport
- New Haven
- Stamford
- Delaware (US):
- Dover
- Wilmington
- Florida (US):
- Brandon
- Clermont
- Daytona Beach
- Deltona
- Flagler Beach
- Fort Lauderdale
- Fort Myers
- Gainesville
- Gulf Breeze
- Immokalee
- Jacksonville
- Key West
- Lake City
- Lakeland
- Leesburg
- Marco Island
- Miami
- New Smyrna Beach
- Ocala
- Okeechobee
- Orange Park
- Orlando
- Pace
- Palatka
- Palm Bay
- Palm Beach
- Palmetto Bay
- Panama City
- Pensacola
- Poinciana
- Port Charlotte
- Port St. Lucie
- Sarasota
- Sebring
- Spring Hill
- St. Petersburg
- Tallahassee
- Tampa
- Tarpon Springs
- Titusville
- Universal Studios Florida
- Venice
- Walt Disney World Resort
- Winter Haven
- Winter Park
- Zephyrhills
- Georgia (US):
- Atlanta
- Brunswick
- Columbus
- Gainesville
- Griffin
- LaGrange
- Macon
- Marietta
- Peachtree City
- Riverdale
- Roswell
- Savannah
- Sea Island
- St. Marys
- Statesboro
- Valdosta
- Illinois (US):
- Carbondale
- Champaign
- Chicago
- Kankakee
- Marion
- Rock Island
- Springfield
- Indiana (US):
- Fort Wayne
- Indianapolis
- Kokomo
- Michigan City
- South Bend
- Iowa (US):
- Des Moines
- Kansas (US):
- Topeka
- Wichita
- Kentucky (US):
- Louisville
- Louisiana (US):
- Baton Rouge
- Monroe
- New Orleans
- Shreveport
- Maine (US):
- Augusta
- Portland
- Maryland (US):
- Baltimore
- Massachusetts (US):
- Boston
- Brockton
- Lowell
- Springfield
- Worcester
- Michigan (US):
- Ann Arbor
- Detroit
- Minnesota (US):
- Farmington
- Minneapolis
- Mississippi (US):
- Gulfport
- Jackson
- Laurel
- Missouri (US):
- Columbia
- Jefferson City
- Kansas City
- Springfield
- St. Louis
- Nebraska (US):
- Lincoln
- Omaha
- Nevada (US):
- Carson City
- Las Vegas
- Reno
- New Hampshire (US):
- Concord
- New Jersey (US):
- Edison
- Middletown
- Newark
- Toms River
- Trenton
- Willingboro
- New Mexico (US):
- Albuquerque
- Bernalillo
- Las Cruces
- Los Lunas
- Santa Fe
- New York (US):
- New York
- Niagara Falls
- Syracuse
- North Carolina (US):
- Durham
- Greensboro
- Raleigh
- Winston-Salem
- North Dakota (US):
- Bismarck
- Fargo
- Ohio (US):
- Cincinnati
- Cleveland
- Columbus
- Dayton
- Toledo
- Oklahoma (US):
- Oklahoma City
- Tulsa
- Oregon (US):
- Beaverton
- Portland
- Pennsylvania (US):
- Abington
- Harrisburg
- McCandless
- Norristown
- Philadelphia
- Pittsburgh
- Rhode Island (US):
- Providence
- South Carolina (US):
- Charleston
- Columbia
- Goose Creek
- Greenville
- Summerville
- South Dakota (US):
- Pierre
- Tennessee (US):
- Memphis
- Nashville
- Texas (US):
- Amarillo
- Austin
- Brownsville
- Corpus Christi
- El Paso
- Fort Worth
- Galveston
- Houston
- Kingwood
- Laredo
- Longview
- Lubbock
- McAllen
- Midland
- San Antonio
- The Woodlands
- Utah (US):
- Salt Lake City
- Virginia (US):
- Norfolk
- Richmond
- Washington (US):
- Everett
- Seattle
- Tacoma
- Wisconsin (US):
- Appleton
- Fond du Lac
- Green Bay
- Janesville
- Madison
- Milwaukee
- Oshkosh
- Sheboygan
- Wyoming (US):
- Cheyenne
What about everywhere else?
If Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 had rendered the entire Earth but only dotted 341 (very US- and Europe-centric) cities across its globe, that would have made for a rather empty and disappointing world. But thankfully this isn’t the case: Asobo Studio has populated the Earth with over 50,000 cities. These cities are not photorealistic, but they’re still an absolute marvel, constructed from satellite imagery and fly-by image scans, and then augmented using lots of clever technology to give buildings the right shape, roofs the right colour, and so on.
While the difference between the photogrammetry-based cities and the rest becomes clear as you fly low over each one, the non-photorealistic cities are still an astonishing technical accomplishment, and detailed enough that in most cases you’ll be able to pinpoint your exact house even if you don’t live in one of the 341 aforementioned photorealistic cities.
That just about wraps up this Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 guide. Let us know in the comments if we’ve missed or misplaced anything in our list. Until then, I’ll probably see you in the skies above Incredible City #274.