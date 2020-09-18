Crysis Remastered is out today, so you can indeed run it, probably

Crysis Remastered is out and yes, you can probably run it. You will need to buy it though, because that’s how these things work. The remaster includes visual updates like 8k resolution textures and ray-traced reflections for those of you willing to put your systems through their paces. Not to worry, ye old Crysis joke will live on for several more years if Crytek have anything to say about it.

You can spot the new lighting and reflections and other treats in the new launch trailer below. Mind, this one’s a gameplay trailer so you don’t really get to stand around an appreciate the scenery. It’s all about the actual shooting and kabooming business. That part is the Crysis you remember.

“What begins as a simple rescue mission becomes the battleground of a new war as alien invaders swarm over a North Korean island chain,” Crytek say. “Armed with a powerful Nanosuit, players can become invisible to stalk enemy patrols, or boost strength to lay waste to vehicles. The Nanosuit’s speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight, while a huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style.”



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



Katharine got a chance to interview Crytek about the remaster, including the “Can It Run Crysis?” graphical settings mode and how they’re hoping it continues to influence PC tech for years to come. “For us, though, it’s important that the ‘Can It Run Crysis?’ mode is a future-proof spec where people can always test their hardware,” they say. “Crysis was known back in the day for this, and it was also covered very well over the last few years because of it, and we think with this ‘Can It Run Crysis?’ mode people will have a lot of fun, not with the new Ampere or new AMD generation of graphics cards, but maybe in two or three years when something newer comes out, we think people will try again to run ‘Can It Run Crysis?’ mode to see if it runs smoothly or not. It’s a special mode.”

You can find Crysis Remastered over on the Epic Games Store for $30.