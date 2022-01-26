Crysis 4 announced, start saving for a new graphics card

With powerful graphics cards worldwide still being snapped up by cryptocurrency miners, it feels almost cruel for Crytek to announce another Crysis game. Today they confirmed they're returning to their supersuit FPS with a new instalment they claim will be "a truly next-gen shooter." They're not clear about what next-gen means to them. Will Crysis 4: a) require a £1500 graphics card; b) be a battle royale; or c) sell NFT hats on the metaverse blockchain cryptonet? Answers on a postcard, reader dear.

That teaser trailer offers about as many details on the game as anything else.

"We are so pleased and excited to bring this news to you, and we really can't wait to reveal more details about what lies ahead," Crytek CEO Avni Yerli said in today's announcement. "Right now the game is in the early stages of development so it will be a while yet, but we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community."

My personal requests are simple: have a bow again. That's all, tia. He gabs about working with the community and listening to the community, which does sound a lot like someone at Crytek is sick of being badgered on Twitter.

The first Crysis set new heights of visual fanciness and PC system requirements. "Will it run Crysis?" was a joke for several years for good reason, not just because people re-use jokes long past the point they've been ground into dust. Presumably that's the sort of next-gen they're talking about. Though the pace of graphics technology and hardware has slowed a lot since 2007, and honestly that's been a huge relief. Not having to upgrade every other year to play new games is great. But the way Yerli talks about Crysis 4 makes it sound years away still, so who knows what current-gen will even be by then.

Crytek recently released remasters of the original trilogy, mostly for the benefit of those there new consoles which never saw any. Here on PC, our Graham's Crysis Remastered review recommended just buying the original version for £4 in a Steam sale instead.

More excitingly, they've also been working on the monster-hunting multiplayer FPS Hunt Showdown. Wonderful mood, that game; kinda too scary for me. Yerli said today that they "have some great things planned" for Hunt too, "this year and beyond". Mysteries!