What are we all playing this weekend?

This is, very sadly, the last WPWPWPPWAPPW including Matthew Castle and Sin Vega, who are no longer with RPS. If you’ve not already said goodbye to them, do hop on over to that post to share well wishes and good memories. Video games shall endure, but we will miss them.
What are you playing this weekend? Here’s what we’re clicking on!
Alice Bee
This weekend is for expanding my Stardew Valley battery hen farm, I think. Just feels like the time to victimise some fake hens.
Alice0
I’m swimming and cycling as much as I can before summer ends, but I do have the first few days off next week so I hope to find time for A Monster’s Expedition.
Colm
I know I probably should play something other than Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, but The Birdman’s power is too strong. I can’t pull myself away from it.
Graham
I’ve got the week off, so I’m going to play Spelunky 2 followed by more Spelunky 2 and round it off with some Spelunky 2. (Then more Picross.)
Imogen
I will be playing more Dragon Age: Inquisition this weekend, with sprinklings of Valorant and Sea Of Thieves thrown in for good measure. Getting in as much playtime as I can on my usual haunts before the slurry of October and November game releases cometh.
Katharine
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it will probably be a mix of more Death Stranding and Paradise Killer for me this weekend. That said, I’m also starting to compile a list of all the good things I’ve missed this year, in an effort to be more prepared for end of the year season. Spoilers: it’s quite long.
Matthew
I feel like I should use my last time in this slot to say something profound, but I’m too busy playing Mario 3D All-Stars. It’s threadbare, sure, but Mario Galaxy is my favourite game of all time. Yes, that’s right folks, I was secretly interested in Nintendo all along. I’ve never even played a PC. See you, suckers!
Nate
Nate is a disgrace.
Ollie
Ollie is away.
Sin
I may live on until
I long for this time
In which I am so unhappy,
And remember it fondly.