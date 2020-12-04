Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Call Of Duty: Warzone and Cold War season one is delayed a week

Lauren Morton

Contributor

4th December 2020 / 5:35PM

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and free-to-play battle royale ’em up Call Of Duty: Warzone are scheduled to begin their great mind meld when season one for both games launches this month. That’s still true, but the date’s been move back just a bit. You can now expect season one for both CODs to deploy on Wednesday, December 16th.

Season one was previously planned for December 10th, but Activision have announced today that it’s getting scooched back just a bit. They’re calling it “the largest free content drop in Black Ops history,” integrating operators, weapons, and progression between Cold War and Warzone.

Activision remind players that season one will bring a new map to Warzone, which dataminers believe they’ve uncovered and identified it as Rebirth Island. Activision also say that Warzone players have “a new Gulag experience” to look forward to. Season one is also bringing new multiplayer maps and the seasonal prestige system to Cold War. You can refresh a bit more in Activision’s post about the delay.

According to our multiplayer review for Cold War, it’s a subtle change in formula for CoD that may entice long-time players. “Where Cold War strikes out on its own is in its emphasis on gunfights,” says Ed. “By ditching Modern Warfare’s super sprint, I’ve found matches move at a less disorienting pace. They aren’t filled with athletes blistering around corners and vaulting over crates, but average folks who simply want a fair scrap. This opens up more opportunities for duels, where I’ll trade shots with an enemy until one of us clatters onto the concrete. It’s a much cleaner affair, basically, and one I’m far more inclined to jump back into it time and time again.”

You’ll have just a bit longer to wait for Activision to cut the ribbon on season one, but it’s still coming this month. It now kicks off on Wednesday, December 16th.

3