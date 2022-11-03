Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's ranked play won't be live until 2023

If you’ve finished Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign and feel eager to work your way up the echelons of multiplayer then you’ll have to wait until 2023. That’s when Call Of Duty: Black Ops developers Treyarch will be delivering the military shooter’s ranked play, although there’s no more intel on when exactly we’ll be able to dolphin-dive in. The window for ranked play’s arrival was tweeted by Treyarch alongside some more things to expect from Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer, such as competitive modes, a Top 250 leaderboard, and visible skill ratings.

Watch on YouTube Ed thought Modern Warfare 2's campaign was one of the best Call Of Duty's seen in years.

Treyarch also revealed that Black Ops Cold War’s League Play and Vanguard’s Ranked Play would both be retired, starting this month. You’ve got until November 22nd to claim any remaining rewards in both games. To bridge the gap a little until Modern Warfare 2 ranked play’s ready, a Call Of Duty League moshpit playlist will arrive with the start of Modern Warfare 2 season one on November 16th.

Modern Warfare 2’s had a slightly shaky start since it launched last week, with mostly mixed reviews on Steam thanks in part to crash bugs. Ed had a similarly mixed experience with the game in his Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign review but, in the end, had a good time. “Not all of its ideas quite work as well as intended, but it's a varied campaign filled with tense firefights and spectacular moments that rival the series' glory days.”

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is out now and available on Steam and Battle.net for £60/$70/€70. If you’re after some top tips for multiplayer then have a read of Hayden’s tier list of Modern Warfare 2’s best guns.

Activision Blizzard publish Call Of Duty and they're still facing law suits alleging a workplace culture of sexual harassment and discrimination. Microsoft also intend to buy Activision Blizzard, although the deal is currently under investigation by UK regulators over competition concerns.