Pour one out for Call Of Duty: Warzone Caldera, which is shutting down in September

The OG is being retired in favour of Warzone 2.0

Activision are shutting down Call of Duty: Warzone Caldera later this year to "focus on future Call Of Duty content including the current Warzone free-to-play experience". Caldera, the new name for the original Warzone, was first released in March 2020, and was later renamed after Warzone 2 launched in November 2022.

Yesterday, Activision announced the death of Caldera on the official Call Of Duty blog, stating that "all Caldera gameplay, player progression, inventories, and online services" will expire. Any content for Caldera purchased in 2019's Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War or Vanguard will still be accessible in those games.

Warzone 2.0 is currently underway with Season 4, and Activision stated that their development efforts for Call Of Duty moving forward will include "more Warzone content across consoles and PC" and the upcoming Warzone mobile game with "shared battle pass and cross-progression".

Caldera will shut down on September 21st. This year's Call Of Duty game is rumoured to be a follow-up to Modern Warfare 2 that isn't Modern Warfare 3, which will presumably lengthen the lifespan of Warzone 2.0 a little while longer.

