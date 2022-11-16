Warzone 2 best loadout drops and class setups

Looking for the best Warzone 2 loadout? An age-old question has surfaced once again with the release of Warzone 2, the newest of Call Of Duty's Battle Royale games. It's extremely important to think ahead of a match about which loadout you want to take with you into the final circles, because in Warzone 2 you can only purchase one primary weapon at a time at Shops (the new name for Buy Stations).

This means putting together your ideal loadout is something you have to work towards even more than in Warzone 2's predecessor. And while you might think that the best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts will suffice, Warzone 2's longer-distance fights and extended health pools means you'll have to think again.

Below we'll walk you through 8 contenders for the title of the best Warzone 2 loadout and class setup. These weapon combos will define the meta of Warzone 2's first season, so be sure to get your hands on these loadouts as quickly as possible during a match to give yourself the greatest chance of earning that hard-fought victory royale.

Best loadout drops in Warzone 2

Victus XMR and STB 556

Signal 50 and Kastov-74U

SP-R 208 and FSS Hurricane

M4 and Expedite 12

MCPR-300 and Kastov 762

STB 556 and Lachmann Sub

SP-X 80 and M4

Raal MG and Fennec 45

Victus XMR and STB 556

This first build is perfect for the extended ranges at which you'll encounter enemies in Warzone 2. The new Victus XMR is the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 thanks to its extreme stopping power over long distances, and with the below attachments (taken from our Warzone 2 Victus XMR loadout guide) we've ramped up its effectiveness over those extreme distances so you can wipe out whole squads from afar.

Victus XMR attachments:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

We've paired it with the STB 556, our pick for the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2. This extraordinary rifle is as accurate as a laser with the right attachments, and in fact features a faster time-to-kill than many of its harder-hitting competitors. It's effective at pretty much any range, making it an apt and versatile weapon to pair with the Victus XMR.

STB 556 attachments:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 24.4" Bruen S-620

24.4" Bruen S-620 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb

Bruen TS-30 Comb Optic: SZ Holotherm

For more details check out our Warzone 2 STB 556 loadout guide; but suffice it to say that these two rifles together make you a very intimidating force at long-distance fights while also keeping you competitive at closer ranges.

Signal 50 and Kastov-74U

The Signal 50 is another extremely potent Sniper Rifle, capable of firing off multiple shots in a startlingly short space of time. We've attached the longest Barrel to it for this loadout, along with an extended magazine and some recoil stabilizing attachments which make it child's play to land your follow-up shots until the enemy is sent to the Gulag. Learn more about this phenomenal gun with our Warzone 2 Signal 50 loadout guide.

Signal 50 attachments:

Barrel: 29" TV Kilo-50

29" TV Kilo-50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

7 Round Magazine Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

In our mind the ideal pairing with the Signal 50 is the ultra-powerful Kastov-74U. It's the hardest-hitting Assault Rifle in the game in terms of damage-per-shot, and its handling and mobility puts you more in mind of an SMG than an AR, allowing you to stay on the move despite the heavy Sniper Rifle on your back. With the attachments in our Warzone 2 Kastov-74U loadout guide you'll find it very easy to mop up enemies in close quarters or mid-range.

Kastov-74U attachments:

Barrel: Shorttac 330mm

Shorttac 330mm Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip

FTAC Tiger Grip Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The Signal 50 allows you to initiate fights with a barrage of quick-firing shots that are likely to drop at least one opponent; while the Kastov-74U gives you the speed and close-range dominance you need to close the gap between you and the enemy team, and end the fight before they've had a chance to recover from your sniper shots.

SP-R 208 and FSS Hurricane

If you want a slightly more mobile loadout while still covering long and medium ranges, this weapon combo is perfect for your needs. The SP-R 208 is a devastatingly powerful Warzone 2 Marksman Rifle that acts more or less like a lighter and nippier Sniper Rifle, capable of landing shots over hundreds of metres without too much trouble. Kit it out for maximum mag capacity and high velocity ammo as we've done in our Warzone 2 SP-R 208 loadout guide, and you'll be able to go toe to toe with any sharpshooter in your lobby.

SP-R 208 attachments:

Barrel: 18.5" XRK Resonate

18.5" XRK Resonate Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Optic: Schlager 4X

We continue the lightweight alternative approach of this class setup with the FSS Hurricane - our pick for the best SMG in Warzone 2 right now thanks to its laser-beam precision. This allows it to contend with Assault Rifles at mid-range while also providing greater mobility and a more competitive time-to-kill up close. Kit it out as we've done in our Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout guide and you'll see just how quickly and easily the FSS Hurricane can melt enemies at these ranges.

FSS Hurricane attachments:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16"

FSS Cannonade 16" Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The function of this loadout is very similar to the first build in this list, but both guns sacrifice a tiny bit of stopping power in order for greater mobility and handling speeds, which is a very useful thing to have in Warzone 2. Take advantage of the mobility and stay on the move, and this loadout will treat you very well indeed.

M4 and Expedite 12

The M4 is a wonderfully familiar and highly customisable AR, which we've configured below for maximum effectiveness over range. This will be our long-ranged option, and while it's not going to be very strong at sniper distances, it provides the perfect backbone for a powerful mid-range build. Learn more about the M4 and its capabilities with our Warzone 2 M4 loadout guide.

M4 attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90

XTEN Havoc 90 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Optic: SZ Holotherm

Because the M4 is so versatile and effective at most ranges, we can afford to take a very specialised weapon as our secondary. The Expedite 12 is our pick for the best Shotgun in Warzone 2 at the moment thanks to its forgiving fire rate and mag capacity. With the attachments in our Warzone 2 Expedite 12 loadout guide, we can boost the hipfire accuracy and range of this shotty so you can score one-shot-kills at a startling distance.

Expedite 12 attachments:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Resonance Stock Collapsed

Resonance Stock Collapsed Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

This combination of the M4 and the Expedite 12 gives you the mobility to quickly rush enemy teams and gun them down one after the other. It's a perfect fit for indoor fights in particular, as the Expedite 12 is so responsive and powerful at close range that you can quite safely turn corners and clear rooms with it, before switching to the M4 for longer sightlines down corridors and outdoors.

MCPR-300 and Kastov 762

This loadout is built primarily for very strong mid-range play and versatility. The MCPR-300 is worthy of inclusion in this list despite its very slight inferiority to the Victus XMR, because they're almost the same weapon. The MCPR-300 features lower chest damage and slightly lower range, but its handling speeds are crucially a little higher than the Victus's, which is perfect for this particular loadout setup. Here we've followed the advice in our own Warzone 2 MCPR-300 loadout guide and attached a smaller scope to improve the gun's ADS speed and make it more effective at mid-range quickscoping.

MCPR-300 attachments:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Optic: Forge Tac Delta 4

The MCPR-300's added effectiveness at mid-range allows us to pick a secondary weapon with a slightly lower effective range: the Kastov 762. This gun is extremely strong, with a very similar damage profile to its cousin, the Kastov-74U. It's slower-handling, but has the range of an Assault Rifle rather than an SMG. It can be kit out for even greater range, but instead we like to focus on pure recoil control, to help mitigate the Kastov 762's biggest issue.

Kastov 762 attachments:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

If you follow the choices we've made in our Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout guide, you'll end up with a dangerously powerful close-to-mid-range rifle that is far more controllable than its default self, while the MCPR-300 is extremely effective at both long and mid-range.

STB 556 and Lachmann Sub

The STB 556, or AUG, is another rifle you'll likely see pop up in many players' builds. Here it's used as the long-ranged option, kitted out to be as strong and hitscan-esque as possible so you can burst down enemies 100 metres away without too much trouble for an automatic weapon.

STB 556 attachments:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 24.4" Bruen S-620

24.4" Bruen S-620 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Optic: Schlager 4X

The Lachmann Sub, or MP5, is another extremely powerful SMG in Warzone 2, and while it doesn't quite have the range of the FSS Hurricane, it's not really an issue when your other weapon is the extremely accurate and precise STB 556. The Lachmann Sub has a very competitive time-to-kill and DPS, as you'll see if you check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables - and with the below attachments it can become very nippy and controllable as well.

Lachmann Sub attachments:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: FT Mobile Stock

With attachments taken from our Warzone 2 MP5 loadout guide to increase mobility, hipfire accuracy, and magazine capacity, the Lachmann Sub is capable of mitigating the STB 556's one weakness and shredding enemies in close quarters. This means you have a loadout of two very effective automatic weapons that are extremely effective at their respective ranges and can work decently outside of those ranges too if you run out of bullets with one and have to quickly fall back on the other.

SP-X 80 and M4

The SP-X 80 is a great Sniper Rifle option for those who don't get on with the weighty Signal 50 or MCPR-300. It's lighter and less damaging, but still a very effective rifle over Warzone 2's long distances, particularly when you push the bullet velocity and effective range as much as possible as we've done in our Warzone 2 SP-X 80 loadout guide.

SP-X 80 attachments:

Muzzle: Bruen Agent 90

Bruen Agent 90 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Magazine: 8-Round Magazine

8-Round Magazine Stock: Max DMR Precision

By rounding off this loadout with the M4, our mission with this particular class setup becomes clear. This is a build that is meant to be versatile and effective particularly at mid-to-long ranges, which is where a majority of Warzone 2 clashes take place. The M4 provides a very reliable backup after your initial SP-X 80 shots, particularly with the 45 Round Mag attachment.

M4 attachments:

Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90

XTEN Havoc 90 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Phantom Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Together these guns make for a loadout that can very quickly delete enemies at long range, without weighing you down too much with extremely heavy weapon options. The M4 is meant for running-and-gunning, while the SP-X 80 is great for taking quick snipes before repositioning. You should never stay in one place for more than a handful of seconds with this loadout.

Raal MG and Fennec 45

Rounding off our loadouts guide is this unusual but extremely powerful combination of weapons. The Raal MG is the best LMG in Warzone 2 without question. It's extremely hard-hitting, surprisingly accurate, and very forgiving over range - particularly with the attachments below, which you can read more about in our Warzone 2 Raal MG loadout guide.

Raal MG attachments:

Muzzle: Cronen DM338

Cronen DM338 Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

.338 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 50 Round Belt Mag

50 Round Belt Mag Optic: SZ Holotherm

The Raal MG sorts out our mid-range effectiveness, but we need to counteract its weight with a very nippy close-quarters option. Enter the Fennec 45 - the fastest-firing gun in Warzone 2, and one of the lightest too. With the attachments in our Warzone 2 Fennec 45 loadout guide, you can turn the Fennec 45 into a close-quarters beast that is forgiving towards you but punishing towards enemies that get near.

Fennec 45 attachments:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Barrel: ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel

ZLR 16.5" Ignition Barrel Underbarrel: Agent Grip

Agent Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Together these guns allow you to spit bullets towards the enemy at an incredible rate, and keep firing until long after everyone is dead. It's a fantastic build for suppression of enemies at any range, and when you learn to juggle between the heavy Raal MG and the nippy Fennec 45 effectively, you'll be hard to stop.

With that, we'll bring to a close our list of the best Warzone 2 loadouts that you can call down in the middle of a match. If you want to substitute any of the above guns with another, then take a look at our Warzone 2 best guns tier list to see which weapons are the most viable and competitive right now.

