Looking for the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2? Sniper Rifles are perfect for cracking skulls from an incredible distance in Warzone 2, but they're not all equal. Finding the best Sniper Rifle is essential if you want to come out on top in long-range engagements, but testing them takes time. Time that you'd probably rather spend scoring headshots and getting wins. That's why we've done all the testing for you!

In this guide, we'll break down the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2. We'll also provide a ranked list of every Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, and provide some information on each so that you understand why they've been ranked in their current position.

Best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2

The best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 is the Victus XMR. It has best in class damage range and incredible accuracy, making it exceptional for picking off enemies in the distance with one or two clean shots. It's incredibly similar to the MCPR-300, but with slightly higher chest damage that makes it the clear winner between the two.

Below, you can see our ranked list of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2:

Victus XMR MCPR-300 Signal 50 SP-X 80 LA-B 330

5. LA-B 330

The LA-B 330 is a great Sniper Rifle, with the remarkable damage and pinpoint precision that you'd expect from a gun of this class. It's also delightfully easy to handle, with a lighter frame giving you some extra speed that makes the LA-B 330 perfect for those quickscopes.

It takes the bottom spot on this list solely because it's outclassed by other Snipers, which all offer slight advantages that take them beyond the LA-B 330. The SP-X 80 is lighter, the Signal 50 fires faster, and the MCPR-300 offers top damage at range. If you're on the camo grind or just stuck using this Sniper Rifle after picking it up from the ground, though, you won't be in for a bad time.

4. SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is the snappiest Sniper in Warzone 2, offering the fastest ADS speed that'll help you with those fancy quickscopes. It does sacrifice some recoil control to achieve such speeds, but you should be able to easily correct it using a few attachments, making the SP-X 80 a formidable Rifle that'll serve you well in medium-long range situations.

Fortunately, the SP-X 80 doesn't lose out on damage. It's still going to offer easy kills from a distance if you can land two shots, making it an excellent weapon to have in your arsenal while roaming Al Mazrah.

If you're using this weapon and want a better setup, take a look at our guide on the best SP-X 80 loadout in Warzone 2.

3. Signal 50

The Signal 50 has the fastest refire rate among the Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2, hurtling it into second place. Since most enemies will be running around with full armour, the ability to quickly fire another round and score a second hit makes the Signal 50 incredibly reliable for easy long-range kills. It doesn't quite match the damage of other Snipers in Warzone 2, but you'll find that it delivers kills just as often.

That refire rate also makes the Signal 50 better for beginners, as it's a little more forgiving. If you're still trying to get to grips with sharpshooting in Al Mazrah, the Signal 50 is the weapon for you.

If you want to try this gun out, check out our guide on the best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2.

2. MCPR-300

If you're looking for the best of the bunch, look no further than the MCPR-300. Its exceptional damage and accuracy make it perfect for dropping an enemy at incredible range, even when they're armoured up. With a single headshot dealing 275 damage, you'll find that the MCPR-300 is either able to kill your opponents in just one hit, or leave them so low that a quick follow up as they scramble for cover will finish them off. With 10 rounds in a clip, the MCPR-300 is perfect for not just picking off one target, but perhaps an entire squad. With this weapon in your arsenal, it'll be headshots galore.

If that sounds good, then make sure to check out our guide on the best MCPR-300 loadout in Warzone 2.

1. Victus XMR - best Sniper Rifle

The Victus XMR is almost identical to the MCPR-300, but slightly beats it on chest damage. That makes it the clear pick as the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 right now, but there are some minor downsides as a result of that increased power. The Victus XMR has slightly slower ADS and reload speeds, while its magazine only holds 5 rounds, compared to the MCPR-300's 5. That last point is by far the most noteworthy, but the extra damage should ensure that you've killed any opponents who are lurking nearby before needing to reload.

That wraps up our guide on the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2. You'll find it hard to survive with just a Sniper Rifle though, so take a look at our list of the best SMGs and best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 to find something more suited to close-medium range. Our guide on the best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2 makes the perfect medium-range laser, while our Warzone 2 FSS Hurricane loadout is ideal at shorter ranges.

