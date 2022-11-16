Looking for the best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2? Assault Rifles always do very well in Call Of Duty games, and that extends even to the wide open environments of Warzone 2. The STB 556 is our pick for the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, and we're sure it's going to become one of the most popular options for mid-to-long-range fighting across Al Mazrah.

In this guide we'll reveal the exact combination of attachments you need to create the very best STB 556 loadout drop in Warzone 2. With this custom AR in your back pocket ready to call down during a match, you'll find ensuring a place in the final circle to be an awful lot easier than with nearly any other weapon in the game.

Best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2

The call to fame of the STB 556 is its incredible accuracy and damage falloff values, which allows it to outrange every other Assault Rifle in the Warzone 2 armoury. We've pushed the gun to its extreme with the below STB 556 loadout, with attachments that boost bullet velocity and range even further while also reducing its already low recoil to more or less nothing.

Here's the best STB 556 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 24.4" Bruen S-620

24.4" Bruen S-620 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb

Bruen TS-30 Comb Optic: SZ Holotherm

The weighty Harbinger D20 silencer is an important first part of this STB 556 loadout. Not only does it silence the weapon, but it extends the range and bullet velocity by a not insignificant amount and dampens the slight bounce of the recoil. Combine it with the longest Barrel - the 24.4" Bruen S-620 - and the range and bullet velocity is as high as you can possibly get with the STB 556.

The weight of these two attachments alone dampens the already low recoil, but to turn the STB 556 into a true laser we've also added the FTAC Ripper 56 for even more recoil stabilization and aiming stability; and the Bruen TS-30 Comb for the same reasons. It results in a slower-handling weapon, but the STB 556 isn't meant for snappy close-quarters play anyway.

Finally, we've opted for a nice clean 2x Optic in the SZ Holotherm. You can of course substitute this for any of the Warzone 2 Optics you like, but we do advise you to spare an attachment slot for the sight. The STB 556 default sights aren't terrible as Warzone 2 ironsights go, but you'll want as clean a precision sight as possible for your long-ranged shooting.

You may find this STB 556 loadout to be your new favourite weapon when it comes to fighting enemies at medium ranges across Al Mazrah. By focusing exclusively on range and recoil, you can turn the STB 556 into probably the most precise and accurate automatic weapon in Warzone 2.

Best STB 556 loadout secondary weapon

You may baulk at the lack of a close-range option, but we love pairing the STB 556 up with the Victus XMR for full long-ranged dominance. The Victus XMR is the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 thanks to its extreme damage and range, and it works wonders when quickly followed up with the STB 556.

If you want a close-range option, however, you have several options out of the best Shotguns and best SMGs in Warzone 2. We'd advise taking either the Lachmann Sub for its mobility and devastating DPS, or the Expedite 12 for sheer stopping power in messy close-quarters situations. It all comes down to your personal preference and the ranges at which you expect to do most of your fighting.

We think the STB 556 is one of the best guns in Warzone 2, particularly when clad in the above set of top-tier attachments. If you want to take a deeper dive into the gun meta, then look no further than our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables, where you can easily compare the STB 556 to its rivals and other weapons in the game.

