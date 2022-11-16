Looking for the best Expedite 12 loadout in Warzone 2? With the introduction of Warzone 2 and the wide open environment of Al Mazrah, the meta is very much focused around long-ranged, high bullet velocity guns that can drop enemies from afar. But that doesn't change the fact that your best bet in a close quarters engagement with an enemy team is a nice reliable Shotgun like the Expedite 12.

In this guide we'll walk you through how to turn the Expedite 12 from a great Shotgun into a damn near overpowered Shotgun. Thanks to our carefully chosen selection of attachments, our Warzone 2 Expedite 12 loadout is bound to win you fights even in the most dire of circumstances.

Best Expedite 12 loadout in Warzone 2

The Expedite 12 is the best Shotgun in Warzone 2 in our opinion, because of its good handling stats, high magazine capacity, and generally forgiving nature. We don't want to mess with any of those traits too much, so our Expedite 12 loadout focuses purely on extending the range and tightening the spread, as well as boosting the gun's fire rate and mobility as much as possible.

Here's the best Expedite 12 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Laser: Schlager ULO-66 Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Resonance Stock Collapsed

Resonance Stock Collapsed Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

It may take a while to unlock, but adding a Bryson Choke onto the Expedite 12's Muzzle is an extremely good idea. It significantly tightens the pellet spread, allowing you to land lethal shots at startling ranges for a Shotgun.

The next most important attachment is the Resonance Stock Collapsed, which greatly improves your mobility while using the Expedite 12, allowing you to play very aggressively and outmanoeuvre your enemies. Combine this with the FTAC Ripper 56, which substantially boosts hipfire accuracy, and you'll be able to drop enemies with barely any warning at all.

The Schlager ULO-66 Laser adds a minor boost to your hipfire accuracy and hip recoil control, and comes with no downsides, so it's an ideal pick for the Expedite 12 here. And finally, the unique Expedite L-Bolt attachment increases the Expedite 12's fire rate, allowing you to take follow-up shots more quickly and deal with multiple adversaries more effectively.

With these five attachments applied, the Expedite 12 becomes a near-unstoppable killing machine. It's deadly accurate for a Shotgun, and can be fired very accurately from the hip, meaning you don't need to aim down sights much at all at your ideal range. There are few weapons more effective when it comes to saving your life at near-melee ranges.

Best Expedite 12 loadout secondary weapon

The Expedite 12 handily deals with the close-range part of your class setup, so you'll need to pair it with a longer-ranged weapon to create a truly well-rounded Expedite 12 loadout. We'd highly recommend either the STB 556 or the M4. Both these guns are among the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 at the moment, and are versatile enough to deal with threats at both mid and long range.

If you want a loadout that focuses more on closer-range engagements and staying on the move, then you could pick the Kastov-74U instead for a hard-hitting and fast-handling Assault Rifle alternative. Another option would be the FSS Hurricane, which tops our list of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 thanks to its extreme accuracy and long range for a Submachine Gun.

That's just about everything you need to know if you want to blast your way to the final circles with the best Expedite 12 loadout in Warzone 2 right now. For a fuller idea of the current weapon meta and where the Expedite 12 and other Shotguns reside in it, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also directly compare the Expedite 12 to other weapons with our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables.

If you're after a more long-ranged loadout to better suit the open areas of Al Mazrah, check out our guide on the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, or for some lighterweight alternatives consult our equivalent guide on the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2.

