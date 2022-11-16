Want to know the best SMG in Warzone 2? If you're after top weapons in Warzone 2 right now, then look no further than a trusty SMG. They're startlingly fast and surprisingly accurate, ensuring that you can drop enemy squads before they even react. If you're after a weapon that can beam enemies with incredible speed, then keep reading to find the best SMG in Warzone 2.

In this guide, we'll cover the best SMG in Warzone 2, before providing a full ranked tier list of every SMG currently available. We'll then go on to explain each of these rankings, breaking down the pros and cons of each Warzone 2 SMG.

Best SMG in Warzone 2

The best SMG in Warzone 2 is the FSS Hurricane. If you miss the feeling of blazing around and beaming opponents with a laser-accurate SMG in Verdansk, then the FFS Hurricane should make you feel right at home. It's incredibly accurate at short-medium range, and the perfect companion to the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2. When the circle shrinks to its final size and you need a close-range weapon to clear out the remaining opponents, the FFS Hurricane is more than capable of clutching the win.

Below, you can see our ranked list of the best SMGs in Warzone 2:

FSS Hurricane Lachmann Sub Fennec 45 BAS-P PDSW 528 Minibak Vaznev 9k VEL 46 MX9

9. MX9

Let's get this out of the way now: stay away from the MX9, folks. Despite offering high damage, its lower recoil control, range, and bullet velocity than most other SMGs won't serve you well when trying to beam enemies from a distance. It's the least versatile SMG, and is often outmatched by other weapons in its class. Did we mention that its default magazine holds just 25 rounds? That's right. With such a low ammo count and a range of poor stats, the MX9 is the worst SMG in Warzone 2 Season 1.

8. VEL 46

Like most weapons on this list, the VEL 46 isn't an inherently bad SMG. It's pretty snappy and can reload rather quickly, allowing you to rinse enemies at close range and minimise the time you spend swapping mags.

While that makes it a strong close-quarters weapon, you'll find that it drops off rather quickly at range. The VEL 46 won't have much impact on a heavily armoured enemy from a distance, making it less ideal for the open playground of Al Mazrah and worse than most weapons on this list. If you find yourself stuck with the VEL 46 for the camo grind, then stick to buildings and other close-range environments to have more of a fighting chance.

7. Minibak

The Minibak has the slowest TTK among SMGs in Warzone 2, but don't dismiss it straight away. Like the FSS Hurricane, it makes up for that slower pace with remarkable precision, able to laser enemies at medium range with ease. While it might be easy to argue that the Minibak has no place when compared to the FFS Hurricane, its default 64 round magazine begs to differ. With a stockpile of ammo at the ready, the Minibak is well-equipped to deal with a small group of enemies without even needing to reload.

6. Vaznev 9K

With its best in class ADS speed, decent recoil control, and one of the faster TTKS among Warzone 2 SMGs, the Vaznev 9K is a formidable weapon. Don't let its low ranking fool you - most SMGs are pretty good in Warzone 2, and the Vaznev is sure to bag you a few kills.

You only need to compare it to some of the weapons that are to follow on this list to see why it doesn't have a place in the current meta. With SMGs that are more accurate, more powerful, and with more ammo in their magazine, why would you opt for the Vaznev 9K? You could amend some of these with attachments, but with only 5 slots to use, you'll find that it's still outshone by most of its competitors.

5. PDSW 528

The PDSW 528 isn't a top gun in Warzone 2 Season 1, with a slower TTK, ADS speed, and move speed dragging it down compared to other SMGs. However, it's redeemed by its high bullet velocity, which allows every shot to zip towards enemies and strike before they can react. Like the FSS Hurricane, the PDSW 528 also comes with a default magazine of 50 rounds, freeing up an attachment slot to help improve its recoil control and make it more viable in the current meta.

4. BAS-P

The BAS-P feels very similar to the PDSW 528, with an identical low damage profile making it tough to distinguish which one deserves to rank higher. We've opted for the new BAS-P in the higher spot, as while it fires a little slower, it is also more accurate. That's perfect for beaming enemies without missing a single shot in Warzone 2, making the BAS-P a formidable addition to the meta at close-medium range.

3. Fennec 45

With a best in class TTK, the Fennec 45 is an exceptional SMG that can kill enemies at blistering pace. That makes it ideal for shredding enemy squads while charging around buildings and other close-quarters environments in Warzone 2.

However, the Fennec 45 suffers at a distance, so it won't compare to the Lachmann Sub or FFS Hurricane at medium range. It has high recoil and low accuracy without any attachments, so it won't serve well while to pick off enemies across Al Mazrah. If you do decide to use the Fennec 45, make sure you pair it with a long-range weapon that you can switch to when attacking from a distance.

2. Lachmann Sub (MP5)

The Lachmann Sub, better known as the MP5, should feel comfortable for any Verdansk veterans. It remains a standout weapon that will drop enemies with ease, and it'll do so pretty quickly with one of the fastest TTKs in its class. It drops off at range, of course, and expect enemies to take a few more hits when they're armoured up. For a close-range weapon, though, you'll struggle to find another weapon that balances speed, power, and accuracy so deftly.

If you want to use the MP5, take a look at our guide on the best Lachmann Sub loadout in Warzone 2!

1. FSS Hurricane - best SMG

The FSS Hurricane might not look the best on our Warzone 2 stats page, but trust us when we say it feels the best in-game. Sure, it might have a slightly slower ADS speed and TTK than most other SMGs, but its laser accuracy makes the FSS Hurricane an obvious pick for any Warzone 2 firefight. If you're looking to rinse enemies with almost no recoil, the FSS Hurricane is the weapon for you.

Make sure to check out our FFS Hurricane Warzone 2 loadout to build the perfect setup!

That wraps up our guide on the best SMG in Warzone 2, but there's plenty more to see. If you're after other meta guns that can help you get some wins, take a look at our guides for the best M4 loadout, best STB 556 loadout, and best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2.

