Looking for the best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2? The Signal 50 has carved out quite the niche within the realms of Warzone 2 Snipers. Despite being the heaviest and slowest-handling of its kin, the Signal 50 also fires by far the fastest. It's this proficiency at delivering quick follow-up shots that makes it one of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 - and we're here today to make it even better.

In the below guide you'll learn how to put together the best possible Signal 50 loadout and class setup in Warzone 2. We'll walk you through each of the five attachments in turn and why they work so well together; and we'll also run through some options for the best secondary weapon to use alongside the Signal 50 in Warzone 2.

Best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2

Our pick for the best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2 pushes the effective range of the weapon considerably, while also lowering the recoil to help land those quick follow-up shots that make the Signal 50 so strong in the current meta.

Here's the best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2:

Barrel: 29" TV Kilo-50

29" TV Kilo-50 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

7 Round Magazine Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

The 29" TV Kilo-50 Barrel is the longest and heaviest on offer, but it's well worth it for the increased range, bullet velocity, and recoil control, as these are more or less the three most important stats to increase for the Signal 50.

We've followed this up with the FTAC Ripper 56 Underbarrel and the FSS Echo Stock, both of which reduce recoil and idle sway to help you make every shot count. You don't need a Warzone 2 Optic attachment for the Signal 50, so you have the slots to spare for this double-whammy.

We've then added the 7 Round Mag attachment to give you a couple more shots to play with before having to reload, which again synergises very well with the Signal 50's high fire rate. All this lowers the handling speed of the rifle quite a lot, so our final attachment is the SA Finesse Grip, to help increase the ADS speed to a more acceptable level.

When combined, these attachments turn the Signal 50 into the best possible version of itself in our opinion. Extreme range and the ability to very quickly chain together snipes over long distances without much recoil or idle sway to contend with; these are two very strong traits for a sharpshooter to have in Warzone 2.

Best Signal 50 loadout secondary weapon

The Kastov-74U is our ideal pick of secondary weapon for this Signal 50 loadout setup. One of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2, the Kastov-74U packs the stopping power of a Battle Rifle with the handling of an SMG, and yes, it's as good as it sounds.

If the Kastov-74U leaves you a little too vulnerable at mid-range, than a more flexible alternative would be the STB 556, an extremely accurate and powerful Assault Rifle that can handle itself at any range that the Signal 50 cannot.

That concludes our guide on how to put together the best Signal 50 loadout in Warzone 2's long-ranged and open Al Mazrah environments. If you want to see how the Signal 50 compares to other options, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list or our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide.

