Looking for the best Kastov-74U loadout in Warzone 2? The Kastov-74U is a devastatingly powerful Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 which sacrifices some range for a delectable combination of mobility and high stopping power. It's the ideal option if you want to hit harder with each shot than even the best SMG in Warzone 2 can offer, but don't want to get weighed down too much by a large rifle.

The Kastov-74U is bound to worm its way into many players' hands over the coming weeks, so let's get ahead of the curve and furnish you with the very best Kastov-74U loadout in Warzone 2 right now. We'll walk you through the five ideal attachments to use with this powerful AR to turn it into a truly unstoppable killing machine; and we'll also explore options for which secondary weapon to pick alongside the Kastov-74U for a well-rounded build.

Best Kastov-74U loadout in Warzone 2

Rather than doing anything drastic like collapsing the stock, we've taken advantage of the Kastov-74U's naturally high handling speeds to balance out a powerful selection of attachments for lowering recoil, extending the magazine, and increasing bullet velocity. With this Kastov-74U loadout, you'll be able to keep your crosshair on target while you mow down whole enemy teams in a startlingly short space of time.

Here's the best Kastov-74U loadout in Warzone 2:

Barrel: Shorttac 330mm

Shorttac 330mm Underbarrel: FTAC Tiger Grip

FTAC Tiger Grip Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity

5.45 High Velocity Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

As always, let's start with the Barrel attachment. The Shorttac 330mm is a fairly lightweight Barrel mod which serves to lower recoil (a much needed trait for any good Kastov-74U build) while also extending bullet velocity. We've then ramped that bullet velocity to the max with the 5.45 High Velocity Ammunition, to help boost the gun's effectiveness at range and keep it feeling as responsive as possible.

The 45 Round Mag slows the gun down a bit, but it's worth it for the extra magazine capacity, which is great for dealing with multiple threats in quick succession. You'll be doing a lot of that in Warzone 2.

Next we've lowered the recoil further with the FTAC Tiger Grip - one of our favourite Underbarrel attachments and one which also boosts hipfire accuracy for messy close-quarters circumstances. Finally, add your choice of Warzone 2 Optics attachment. We've opted here for the Cronen Mini Pro for its clean, no-nonsense sight.

You'll find that with the above attachments in place, the Kastov-74U's main downside - its high recoil - will be very significantly diminished. This allows you to stay on target and mow down enemies with the Kastov-74U's extremely high DPS. It lacks some of the speed of its default self, but when compared to even some of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 it's still a very speedy gun.

Best Kastov-74U loadout secondary weapon

Given the Kastov-74U's fairly close range for an Assault Rifle, you'd best pair it with a long-ranged alternative. The best Sniper Rifles reign supreme in Warzone 2's massive open environments, so we'd recommend you pick either the Signal 50 (faster-firing) or a Victus XMR (harder-hitting) depending on your sharpshooting preferences.

If you've followed the above advice, you should now be ready to call upon the power of one of the very best guns in Warzone 2 when you bring the Kastov-74U into your next foray through Al Mazrah. If you want an even deeper dive into the inner workings of this powerful rifle, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide. Alternatively you can explore other weapon classes with our guides on the best Shotgun, best Marksman Rifle, best LMG, and best Battle Rifle in Warzone 2.

