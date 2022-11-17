Looking for the best LMG in Warzone 2? When facing an entire enemy squad in Warzone 2, there are few weapons more capable of ripping them apart and keeping you alive than an LMG. The best LMG doesn't just have power, though. In Warzone 2, you'll want something that's accurate and easy to control, so that you can beam enemies from a distance across the open expanses of Al Mazrah.

In this guide, we'll break down the best LMG in Warzone 2. You'll then find a ranked list of every LMG in Warzone 2, followed by a brief description of each to explain the pros and cons of each.

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best LMG in Warzone 2

The best LMG in Warzone 2 is the Raal MG. The Raal MG is bonkers powerful, with a ridiculously fast TTK of just 107ms. Expect that to be a little higher against a fully armoured enemy in Warzone 2, but it should still be clear just how powerful this LMG really is. Pair that with startling accuracy, very little recoil, and the best damage profile of the bunch, and you've got one of the best guns in Warzone 2.

Below, you can see our ranked list of the best LMG in Warzone 2:

Raal MG 556 Icarus Sakin MG38 HCR 56 Rapp H RPK

6. RPK

The RPK has the worst TTK among the LMGs, which is pretty damning from the start. It doesn't shine in any one area, with every other LMG killing faster in almost every situation, and a few others that are far more lightweight and snappy. That makes the RPK most effective at medium-range, but it'll have to compete with some of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 at that distance. Unfortunately, it doesn't have the accuracy or control to sit among the medium-range lasers that are dominating in the meta right now, so we'd recommend avoiding the RPK in Warzone 2 Season 1.

5. Rapp H

It's always hard to know what to say when a gun is simply bad, but the Rapp H is just that. In terms of damage, it performs very similarly to the 556 Icarus, with slightly more damage on headshots but less damage to the chest. The Rapp H's higher fire rate does give it a slightly faster TTK, but that comes at a cost. The Rapp H is hard to control, and inaccurate enough to make you really struggle from a distance. Most other LMGs are simply more reliable for actually hitting your enemy, and that precision will prove crucial if you want to remain versatile and ready for anything in Al Mazrah.

4. HCR 56

The HCR 56 is most effective at close range, with a sharp drop in TTK at range. As one of the lighter LMGs, with a snappy ADS speed and the fastest reload of the bunch, it certainly does seem poised to pop off when fighting in close quarters. However, it doesn't have the damage to match other LMGs, nor the speed to compete with other close-range firearms. That makes the HCR 56 feel a bit redundant in the current meta, and generally worth avoiding if you can find anything else on the ground.

3. Sakin MG38

The Sakin MG38 has the biggest default magazine of the LMGs, allowing it to unleash a torrent of bullets that can easily deal with a 4-person squad. However, it also has one of the slowest TTKs, ADS speed, and reload speeds in its class, making it feel incredibly sluggish. Accuracy is also a slight weak point, but one that we can easily correct. Fortunately, that huge magazine frees up an attachment slot, which you can use to boost the damage, accuracy, and control of the Sakin to make it more competitive in the current meta. It's a solid foundation, and with some tweaking, it can become a top weapon in Warzone 2.

2. 556 Icarus

The 556 Icarus is the first LMG you'll get, and it's a solid weapon that you can always rely on. With a best in class ADS speed and an admirable damage profile and TTK that fall in line with most other weapons on this list, it's well worth using in those early levels.

Its lighter frame and high fire rate do make the recoil a little more noticeable, but that's easy enough to correct with attachments. After some tweaking, the 556 Icarus will be everything you'd expect from an LMG. Plenty of power, and perfect for slaughtering enemy squads. It isn't the best, but it's versatile and strong enough to hold its own.

1. Raal MG

The Raal MG has the best damage profile for an LMG, which we like a lot. Against an unarmoured enemy, it can kill in just two shots to the head. For chest shots, the TTK comes in at a lightning fast 107ms, which is more than fast enough to quickly drop an enemy before they can react.

It doesn't sacrifice accuracy or control for that power, with pinpoint precision allowing you to easily snap to targets and score some easy kills. Its fire rate suffers, so don't expect this to feel as fast as other LMGs, but it's by far the most powerful and most reliable for mowing down your opponents with ease.

To kit this gun out for battle, take a look at our guide on the best Raal MG loadout in Warzone 2.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on the best LMG in Warzone 2. If you're after a faster weapon that you can rely on in close quarters, take a look at our guide on the best SMG in Warzone 2. Our guides on the best FSS Hurricane loadout and best MP5 loadout in Warzone 2 are incredibly fast, and the perfect partner for any of the LMGs in this list.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.