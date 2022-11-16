Looking for the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2? The FSS Hurricane is a beast of an SMG, with competitive damage and handling stats elevated by an extremely smooth and easy to control recoil pattern. In fact, with the right attachments, you can reduce the Hurricane's recoil to almost zero, allowing you to treat this SMG almost like a faster-acting, faster-firing Assault Rifle.

In the wide open areas of Warzone 2, it's a good idea to bring guns that can outrange most of their direct competitors. So the FSS Hurricane is in very high demand at the moment. Below, we'll walk you through the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2 that we've come across so far, including the reasoning behind picking each attachment, and the best secondary weapon to use alongside the FSS Hurricane.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2

Given the gun's excellent range, the best FSS Hurricane loadout for a Warzone 2 environment tends to treat it more like an Assault Rifle with good handling speeds. We can expend some of that good handling in order to make an extremely low-recoil build that can beam enemies from distances unthinkable for any other SMG in the game.

Here's the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Barrel: FSS Cannonade 16"

FSS Cannonade 16" Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Stock: Assault-60 Stock Factory

Assault-60 Stock Factory Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

After much testing we've decided the single biggest difference you can make with a single Muzzle attachment is by adding the AVR-T90 Comp, which substantially reduces the horizontal recoil of the FSS Hurricane. We've supplemented this with the FTAC Ripper 56 on the Underbarrel, which further stabilises the gun's recoil and greatly reduces your hipfire spread, allowing you to use it more effectively in messier close-quarters situations as well as at mid-range.

We then extended the range of the FSS Hurricane with the FSS Cannonade 16", the longest Barrel attachment on offer. This also reduces hipfire spread as an added bonus. And to really push the limits of the weapon's recoil reduction, we've added the bulky Assault-60 Stock Factory to the back of the FSS Hurricane, improving its recoil and aiming stability.

Finally, feel free to add your choice of Warzone 2 Optics, seeing as the FSS Hurricane's ironsights aren't ideal for hitting enemies at its maximum ranges. The Cronen Mini Pro is a nice clean sight well-suited for this purpose.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout secondary weapon

While the FSS Hurricane's effective range makes it the best SMG in Warzone 2 right now, it's still not going to contend with enemies at ranges over 100 metres or so. That's why we like to pair the FSS Hurricane with one of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2, such as the heavy-hitting Victus XMR, or the faster-firing Signal 50.

Another option would be to pick something a bit more versatile, such as the STB 556 - the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 right now. This gun is basically a larger version of the FSS Hurricane, with the same potential for laser-beam accuracy, so the two weapons work very nicely together.

With the attachments laid out above, you can quite quickly turn the FSS Hurricane into the very best version of itself for your next Warzone 2 match. If you want to check out how the FSS Hurricane sits in the current meta, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also directly compare weapons with our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide.

