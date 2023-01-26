Warzone 2's Gulag mode says goodbye to the Jailer and gains some new weapons in Season 2

Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer both begin Season 02 on February 15th, and the battle royale will see the return of the first Warzone’s 1v1 Gulag. Raven Software and Infinity Ward have shared details about how that’s going to work in a new blog post, along with some info about more changes to battle royale, DMZ, and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer. The post doesn’t go over incoming maps, modes, and features that players can expect to see in Season 02, but the devs say they’ll be sharing more on those nearer to the new season’s kick-off time.

Gulag keeps players occupied after they’ve crashed out of a match, giving them the chance to claw their way back into play by beating opponents. That was the theory anyway, but Warzone 2’s different and controversial 2v2 Gulag is waving goodbye. It'll be replaced by a 1v1 Gulag similar to the mode found in the first iteration of Call Of Duty’s battle royale. New 1v1 maps are being worked on for the start of Season 02, though one of the most immediately obvious things changing about Gulag is the retirement of the minigun-wielding Jailer. They’ll be replaced by Warzone’s Domination-style flag control point, kicking in when Gulag goes into overtime.

The revised Gulag’s weapon pool is expanding, too. Players will be able to get their military mitts on assault rifles, submachine guns, and light machine guns for their primary weapons. Shotguns are out, which makes roughly a third of us very sad, but you’ll still have access to handguns as a secondary. Anyone who wins a Gulag has more cash to look forward to, as rewards are going up next season to give returning, victorious players a leg up when they re-enter battle royale. There’ll be cash spawns around the Gulag arena to look out for, too.

You can read more about Warzone and Modern Warfare II multiplayer Season 2 here. Call Of Duty: Warzone 2 is free to play from Steam and Battle.net. Modern Warfare 2 is £60/$70/€70, also from Steam and Battle.net.

