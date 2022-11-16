Looking for the best Victus XMR loadout in Warzone 2? Al Mazrah is a sharpshooter's dream landscape, so anyone taking their first steps into Warzone 2 will want to try out the Victus XMR. This bulky rifle is the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 right now, thanks to its extremely high damage, effective range, and bullet velocity. And with the right attachments, you can push this gun even further into hitscan territory.

Below we'll explain how to put together the best possible Victus XMR loadout in Warzone 2. We'll explore the ideal attachments for each slot, and we'll also provide some recommendations for the ideal secondary weapon to use alongside the Victus XMR.

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best Victus XMR loadout in Warzone 2

There's no point in picking up the Victus XMR unless you want to score lethal headshots across the most extreme ranges. The best Victus XMR loadout we've found so far is very straightforward in nature; we simply push the effective range and bullet velocity as far as we possibly can, while also keeping the ADS speed from becoming unbearably sluggish.

Here's the best Victus XMR loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-Ops

Bruen Counter-Ops Barrel: Mack 8 33.5 Super

Mack 8 33.5 Super Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

.50 Cal High Velocity Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

The Bruen Counter-Ops is here not necessarily for its suppression capabilities (though that is welcome), but for the phenomenal increase to range and bullet velocity that it provides. We've combined it with the longest Barrel on offer, the Mack 8 33.5 Super, to push the range as far as humanly possible and enable those one-hit-kill headshots over stupendous distances.

We're not yet done turning the Victus XMR into Warzone 2's premiere sharpshooting weapon. Apply the .50 Cal High Velocity Magazine mod, and the bullet velocity goes through the roof. This is truly the closest you'll get to a hitscan weapon in Warzone 2 right now.

The Muzzle and Barrel are pretty dang heavy now, so to speed up the handling and mobility stats of the Victus XMR a little bit, we've opted for the Bruen Q900 Grip and the VLK LZR 7MW. Both these attachments increase the rifle's ADS speed and Sprint-To-Fire speed, with more or less negligible downsides. The laser is visible while you ADS, but seeing as you'll be giving off a sniper glint anyway, that doesn't matter much.

Overall these simple changes turn the Victus XMR into the most intimidatingly lethal Sniper Rifle on offer right now in Warzone 2. At closer ranges you're better off using something else, but for long-distances sniper duels, there's simply nothing better in the game at the moment.

Best Victus XMR loadout secondary weapon

There's nothing that can compete with the Victus XMR at long range, but when it comes to closer-range fighting you're going to need a solid secondary weapon in reserve. We'd recommend pairing this rifle with the STB 556, the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2. The STB 556 is not only a very versatile and powerful AR, it's also deadly accurate, which means you can follow-up a Victus XMR sniper shot with some very accurate automatic fire if needed.

If you want a weapon that's even stronger at close range, then the Kastov-74U is an extremely hard-hitting Assault Rifle which will burst down enemies far faster than even the STB 556 at SMG ranges. This will leave you slightly vulnerable at distances slightly beyond mid-range unless you can learn to wield the Victus XMR very deftly; but it might be worthwhile when you consider how powerful you'll be at close-range with the Kastov-74U.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on how to put together probably the strongest Sniper loadout in Warzone 2 so far. If you want to dive into the nitty-gritty and compare the Victus XMR to its rivals, then check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables. You can also gain a further hold of the Season 1 meta with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list.

Alternatively, if you're looking to widen your gaze and include some other gun classes in your setups, then consult our guides on the best LMG, best SMG, and best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2 right now.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.