Want to learn how to unlock the Victus XMR in Warzone 2? The Victus XMR is a sniper rifle released simultaneously in Warzone 2 and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as part of the games' Season 1 update. It's not the easiest weapon to master, but in the right hands it can be one of the deadliest guns in the game.

Not everyone wants to play COD as a sniper, but if you do, you'll no doubt want to add the Victus XMR to your loadout options. But with Warzone 2's overhaul of the series' battle pass system, it might not be entirely clear what the quickest path is to unlocking this weapon. Read on below for instructions on how to work through the Season 1 battle pass to unlock the Victus XMR.

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

How to unlock the Victus XMR in Warzone 2

You unlock the Victus XMR via the Season 1 battle pass (free or premium) that spans both Warzone 2 and MW2. However, instead of linearly working through tiers, this new redesigned battle pass will give you the choice of 20 different sections containing five items apiece, allowing you to work towards items you particularly want as soon as possible.

To unlock the Victus XMR in Warzone 2 Season 1, you'll need to do the following:

Work through Sectors A1, A2, and A4 of the battle pass to reach the sector where the Victus XMR unlocks. Unlock Sector A7 of the battle pass. Acquire and spend 15 Battle Tokens to obtain Sector A7's High Value Target, which is the Victus XMR

You can earn Battle Tokens by simply playing Warzone 2. Additionally, players who bought the Battle Pass Bundle (or the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition) will have automatic access to a number of Battle Token Tier Skips that can be used in the same way.

Once you've unlocked the Victus XMR, be sure to check out our guide to the best Victus XMR loadout in Warzone 2.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's all you need to know about unlocking the Victus XMR, but there's plenty more to get to grips with in Warzone 2. See our list of the best guns in Warzone 2 for a thorough look at the current meta, and take a look at our best Warzone 2 loadouts guide to help get you fully prepared for the season ahead.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.