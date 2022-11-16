Which are the best guns in Warzone 2 right now? Warzone 2 marks the new era of Call Of Duty's Battle Royale games, and sees its players dropping into gigantic 150-player battles with an impressive armoury of several dozen high-powered rifles and guns.

With such a large selection of guns on offer, you may need some help deciding which ones to call into your next match. So we've put together the below list of the 10 best guns in Warzone 2 at the moment. These guns are all extremely effective in different situations, and below we'll walk you through each one in turn and what makes them so powerful, so you can better understand the weapons you're using and the weapons you'll be going up against in future matches.

Note: if you want our opinions on the best guns to take into smaller multiplayer game modes besides Warzone 2, then check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2 instead!

Best guns in Warzone 2

Particularly in the wide open environments of Warzone 2's Battle Royale matches, the topic of best gun depends entirely on the situation you're in and the range at which you're fighting. Overall though, we can still pick a handful of weapons out from the pack whose Warzone 2 weapon stats elevate them above the rest.

The best weapons in Warzone 2 are:

STB 556 (AUG) Victus XMR Kastov-74U Signal 50 FSS Hurricane M4 Lachmann Sub (MP5) SP-R 208 Raal MG Kastov 762

Now let's talk in greater detail about each of these top-tier Warzone 2 guns, starting at the bottom and working our way up to the very best gun in the game.

10. Kastov 762

The Kastov 762 is one of the hardest-hitting Assault Rifles in Warzone 2, which counts for a lot when you factor in the increased health pools of armoured enemy players in Warzone 2. It needs the right attachments to mitigate its bouncy recoil, but the Kastov 762 actually out-ranges the other extremely hard-hitting Assault Rifle (the Kastov-74U), which makes it a great mid-range option for matches in Al Mazrah.

9. Raal MG

The Raal MG is the most powerful LMG on offer in Warzone 2, capable of dealing 50 chest damage with a single shot. That means at its ideal range it needs just 5 shots (or 533ms) to kill a fully armoured 250 health enemy player. Hard-hitting weapons have always done well in Warzone, and while the Raal MG has its issues - namely its weight and slow handling speeds - its great accuracy and ironsights allows you to take full advantage of its extreme stopping power.

8. SP-R 208

Continuing our trend of high-single-shot-damage weapons, the SP-R 208 is a punchy Marksman Rifle that delivers a whopping 167 damage to the chest, or 195 damage to the head. It's fairly easy to use, with a good range and bullet velocity that allows you to find your target fairly reliably for a Marksman Rifle. The refire time, while not as good as other Marksman Rifles (which makes sense considering it hits the hardest), is better than nearly every Sniper Rifle on offer in Warzone 2. So if you're looking for a nippier long-ranged option, the SP-R 208 is a great choice.

7. Lachmann Sub (MP5)

The Lachmann Sub (or MP5) is a brilliant SMG that will give you the greatest chance of survival in close-quarters and indoor locations in any Warzone 2 match. With a highly competitive time-to-kill and a good balance between speed, power, and accuracy, there's really nothing to dislike about the Lachmann Sub once you've kitted it out correctly. It certainly won't be of much use over longer distances, but it's never a bad idea to have a reliable close-quarters killing machine to fall back on. For this reason, the Lachmann Sub should have a spot in many players' loadout drops.

6. M4

The ever-familiar M4 is a very solid Assault Rifle option in Warzone 2. Its high rate of fire gives it some a very commendable time-to-kill from close-to-mid-range, and it doesn't have the same upward kick as some of its competitors such as the Kastov 762, which makes it pretty easy to control as well. It's a versatile and dependable option that can fit quite nicely into pretty much any class setup, not matter what your other gun happens to be.

5. FSS Hurricane

The FSS Hurricane is likely the best SMG you can get in Warzone 2 right now. Don't let the low fire rate and time-to-kill fool you. The true value of the Hurricane is its laser-like accuracy. With the right attachments this gun has basically no recoil, which allows you to keep your crosshair trained on the enemy's head at close-range, and even fight very effectively at mid-range - a very unusual trait for an SMG.

If you hit all your shots with both weapons, the FSS Hurricane won't outperform a Lachmann Sub at close range; but the difference isn't that great, and considering the accuracy of the former, you're likely to land a killing blow sooner with the Hurricane than with any other SMG on offer in Warzone 2

4. Signal 50

The remarkable Signal 50 is a rather unusual Sniper Rifle; it has the lowest damage and worst handling speeds of any Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, but its amazingly high refire rate allows you to easily knock down enemies at long-range with a couple of well-placed shots. The other Sniper Rifles deal more daamge but at true sniper ranges, none of them are likely to kill in a single shot.

That's why the Signal 50 is a fantastic option for Warzone 2; you can very quickly follow up your first shot with another, and another, until your target is well and truly finished. Its heft also lowers the recoil, making it very easy to keep your crosshair on the target and quickly land those vital follow-up shots.

3. Kastov-74U

The Kastov-74U is essentially a Kasatov 762, packed into the chassis of an SMG. It combines the 762's best-in-class stopping power with the ADS and movement speeds of a VEL 46. This alone should make it quite clear why the Kastov-74U is one of the best guns in Warzone 2 right now.

Its effective range is similar to that of SMGs, which means it's not the ideal choice when facing an opponent 60+ metres away. But with the right set of attachments you can mitigate the Kastov-74U's high recoil with great success, and at closer ranges it can tear apart even heavily armoured enemies before they know what's happening. It's a phenomenally powerful Assault Rifle, one of the very best on offer.

2. Victus XMR

The Victus XMR is so high on our list for one simple reason: its extraordinary damage over range. This gun has the best damage profile out of any Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, and with a whopping 275-damage headshot, it gives you the highest possible chance of killing even a fully armoured enemy in a single shot.

You might think that the price for this extreme stopping power is a woefully heavy and near-unusable rifle, but actually the Victus XMR handles better than the Signal 50. It has the joint lowest fire rate of any Warzone 2 Sniper Rifle (alongside the extremely similar but slightly inferior MCPR-300), but the idea is that when you kit it out for maximum range and bullet velocity, you never need to fire twice anyway.

1. STB 556 (AUG)

Topping our list is the ludicrously accurate STB 556 (or AUG). This rifle combines a best-in-class time-to-kill with astonishing effectiveness over range for an Assault Rifle. It's the AR equivalent of the FSS Hurricane; with the right attachments, the STB 556 has basically no recoil, allowing you to use it effectively at ranges usually reserved for Marksman and Sniper Rifles.

The STB 556 doesn't have the same stopping power as the Kastovs, but with a fire rate that nearly matches the M4 and a strong chest damage multiplier, you can drop an enemy in no time at all. This is one of those guns that does all the hard work by itself. All you have to do is aim, fire, and watch them die all the way over there.

Warzone 2 gun tier list

Now we'll finish up by giving you a greater overview of the current gun meta in Warzone 2 at the moment. Below you can peruse our full Warzone 2 gun tier list and see how each of the 40-odd primary weapons compare to one another in overall effectiveness and power.

S Tier FSS Hurricane, Kastov 762, Kastov-74U, Lachmann Sub, M4, Raal MG, Signal 50, SP-R 208, STB 556, Victus XMR A Tier BAS-P, Bryson 800, Expedite 12, Fennec 45, FTAC Recon, Lachmann-556, Lachmann 762, Lockwood Mk2, MCPR-300, PDSW 528, SP-X 80 B Tier 556 Icarus, Bryson 890, Chimera, Kastov 545, LM-S, Minibak, Sakin MG38, TAQ-M, TAQ-V, Vaznev 9K, Vel 46 C Tier EBR-14, HCR 56, LA-B 330, Lockwood 300, M13B, M16, MX9, Rapp H, RPK, S0-14, SA-B 50, TAQ-56

Hopefully this best guns guide has given you a healthy selection of top-of-the-range options to pack into your next Warzone 2 loadout. You might now want to dig even deeper into the current gun meta by consulting our in-depth Warzone 2 weapon stats tables.

