Looking for the best Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2? The Kastov 762 may hide behind an unfamiliar name, but it's a very familiar feeling gun to Call Of Duty fans. This is Warzone 2's equivalent of the AKM or AK-47 from previous COD titles, and as you might expect it's a very high-damage, high-recoil Assault Rifle that can tear through opponents if handled properly.

Fortunately, with the right set of attachments you can take some immediate steps towards mitigating the rifle's heavy recoil, and make it far easier to kill your way to the final circles. In this guide we'll walk you through how to put together the best Kastov 762 loadout and build in Warzone 2. We'll go over the reasoning behind each attachment choice, and we'll also walk you through our recommendations for which secondary weapon to use alongside the Kastov 762.

Best Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2

The biggest drawback to the Kastov 762 in Warzone 2 is, of course, its recoil. If you can control your shots, the gun hits extremely hard and can outperform most other guns in its ideal range. So our Kastov 762 loadout focuses almost exclusively on improving recoil control - particularly horizontal recoil - and making the gun feel a lot more snappy and reliable in your hands.

Here's the best Kastov 762 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

The first attachment pick for the Kastov 762 is the TY-LR8, a Muzzle attachment which drastically compresses the horizontal lean of the gun's recoil, making the spray far easier to control. We've supplemented this with the heavy IG-K30 406mm Barrel, which further improves recoil control and boosts the gun's bullet velocity to boot.

We like bullet velocity here at RPS, so our next pick is the 7.62 High Velocity Ammunition mod. Particularly when combined with the IG-K30 Barrel, this turns the Kastov 762 into a practically hitscan weapon within its ideal range.

The FTAC Ripper 56 on the Underbarrel is one of our universal favourite attachments, providing a great boost to overall recoil stabilization, aiming stability, and hipfire accuracy with only negligible impact to ADS speed.

Finally, although the Kastov 762's default sights aren't terrible compared with many Warzone 2 ironsights, we've added the Cronen Mini Pro to make hitting your shots at longer ranges even more straightforward. Though you can of course substitute this for any of your favourite Warzone 2 Optics.

If you use all of these attachments in combination, then you'll find our version of the Kastov 762 to be far, far more controllable and powerful than the base weapon. We've turned the gun's one major downside into one of its greatest strengths, allowing you to take full advantage of the Kastov 762's high damage per shot to melt enemies in record time.

Best Kastov 762 loadout secondary weapon

The Kastov 762 can't quite compete with the likes of the STB 556 for range, but it's still a very versatile weapon that can find a home in a close-range or a long-range loadout depending on your preference and playstyle.

For short-range loadouts, we'd recommend combining the Kastov 762 with the Expedite 12 for a reliable, high-damage response to close-quarters engagements. Alternatively you could check out one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 and opt for a Lachmann Sub for its exquisite combination of damage and high mobility.

If you're more of a sharpshooter, consider taking in one of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 such as the Signal 50, which boasts a startlingly high fire rate for quick follow-up snipes. Or, if you prefer to end fights before they begin, you should pick the bulky Victus XMR or MCPR-300 for raw damage potential over the longest distances.

