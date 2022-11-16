Looking for the best MP5 loadout in Warzone 2? Yes, the old favourite and ever-familiar MP5 Submachine Gun is part of Warzone 2 - only this time round it's known as the Lachmann Sub. Don't be put off by the unusual name. It's the same gun, and it's (almost) as powerful as ever. It's certainly one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 right now, so it should come as no surprise that everyone wants to kit their Lachmann Sub out as effectively as possible ready for their next fight in the lethal locales of Al Mazrah.

In this guide we'll walk you through the exact attachments you need to create the best MP5 loadout in Warzone 2. We'll explain why we've chosen each of the below five attachments and why they work so well with the Lachmann Sub; and we'll also explore weapon alternatives and secondary weapon choices for those who want a well-rounded Warzone 2 MP5 loadout for their next match.

Best MP5 loadout in Warzone 2

Our pick for the best MP5 loadout in Warzone 2 isn't as extreme in its changes as many other Lachmann Sub builds. There's no Barrel attachment, for instance, and no silencer either. Instead we've opted to control the MP5's side-to-side recoil bounce, while also adding a host of mobility boosts to keep you a moving target in Warzone 2's deadly sniper-infested environments.

Here's the best MP5 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Stock: FT Mobile Stock

The most important attachment in our best MP5 loadout is the AVR-T90 Comp Muzzle mod, which makes a very marked difference to the Lachmann Sub's recoil pattern. We then combine it with the effects of the Phase-3 Grip on the Underbarrel, and suddenly you've got a version of the MP5 with recoil that more or less goes straight up, with very little side-to-side bounce.

The 40 Round Mag is a very shrewd choice for Warzone 2, with its squad-based gameplay and its high health pools. With 40 Rounds per reload, you have some extra flexibility when it comes to fighting on multiple fronts at once.

All this does weigh down the MP5 a little, but that's easily counteracted with the VLK LZR 7MW and the FT Mobile Stock, both of which speed up the gun's ADS time and various other handling and mobility statistics.

This combination of attachments leaves you with, in our opinion, the best possible MP5 loadout setup available in Warzone 2 right now. It's eminently controllable both while aiming and while firing from the hip; it's got very snappy and responsive handling speeds; and the extended mag helps you deal with even the most heavily armoured and numerous of threats.

Best MP5 loadout secondary weapon

The MP5 is a phenomenal weapon for close-quarters engagements and indoor room-clearing, but its effectiveness obviously starts to drop as you head outdoors and start fighting over long distances. So we'd highly recommend you pair the Lachmann Sub with the STB 556, a gun so laser-accurate over long ranges that we named it the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2. Together these two guns will give you a very versatile full-auto setup across any range.

Of course, you could go all in on long range and pick up one of the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 instead. The Victus XMR has unrivalled damage over the longest range, so it's a great pick for fighting across the hilltops of Al Mazrah. Or, for a faster-firing alternative, you could always opt for the punchy and reliable Signal 50 to go alongside your MP5.

Warzone 2 MP5 alternatives

The Lachmann Sub is a great gun, but no weapon in Warzone 2 is for everyone. Perhaps you find it to be a little too inaccurate over longer ranges? Then you'd do far better with the FSS Hurricane, another contender for the best SMG in Warzone 2 with its next-to-no recoil. Or for more stopping power, you could bypass the SMG class entirely and pick up a Kastov-74U, a fast-handling Assault Rifle which hits far, far harder than the MP5 could ever hope to achieve.

Of course, for maximum stopping power, just pick up an Expedite 12 or another of the best Shotguns in Warzone 2. As long as you're in very close quarters combat, one shot is all you need to drop even a fully armoured 250HP enemy.

That wraps up our walkthrough on how to build the very best MP5 loadout in Warzone 2. The Lachmann Sub definitely nears the top of our Warzone 2 best guns tier list, so it's well worth kitting it out properly. If you want a fuller idea of the MP5's strengths and weaknesses compared to its rivals, there's no better way to do it than by consulting our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables.

