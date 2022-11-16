Want a closer look at what each of the Warzone 2 optics look like? Your choice of Optic on a weapon is a very important consideration when putting together your ideal class setup. Sometimes a weapon comes with its own clean sight or scope, but most of the time you'll need to pick between several dozen possible optics, each of which offers a different sight picture, zoom level, and other functionalities besides.

In this guide we've compiled screenshots of every single Optic attachment available in Warzone 2 and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so you can easily compare the looks, pros, and cons of each one on offer. Use the links below to skip ahead to an optic of your choice.

Skip ahead to the optics of your choice:

Note: if you want to take a look at the default sights for each weapon, you should instead check out our guide on all the Warzone 2 ironsights.

Slimline Pro

SZ Mini

Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Pro

SZ Sigma-IV Optic

SZ Minitac-40

XRK On-Point Optic

DF105 Reflex Sight

Monocle CT90

Corvus Sol-76

SZ Recharge-DX

SZ SRO-7

Corio RE-X Pro

Corio Enforcer Optic

SZ Lonewolf Optic

Kazan-Holo

Corvus Downrange-00

SZ Holotherm

XTEN Angel-40

VLK 4.0 Optic

Schlager 4X

Forge Tac Delta 4

Cronen Zero-P Optic

SZ Bullseye Optic

SZ Aggressor-IR Optic

Schlager Night View

VX350 Thermal Optic

Teplo-OP3 Scope

DR582 Hybrid Sight

Hybrid Firepoint

SZ Vortex-90

BPZ40 Hybrid

Angel-40 4.8X

Thermo-Optic X9

Teplo Clear Shot

Corio CQC Scope

Daunt C80

FTAC Charlie7

HMW-20 Optic

Luca Bandera Scope

Drexsom Prime-90

Ares Clear Shot

Luca Canis 4x Optic

DXS Coriolis V4

Lachmann Impact 9

SP-X 80 6.6x

FTAC Locus SP

SZ Heatsource 800

Cronen Irons

MCPR-300 9.5x

Victus 13x

Signal 50 8x

Corio 13x VRS

Raptor FVM40

That concludes our guide on all the optic attachments available in Warzone 2. For an overview of the current gun meta, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also check out our Warzone 2 best loadouts guide, and our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide to get a full idea of which guns are the most effective in Warzone 2 right now.

