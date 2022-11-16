If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warzone 2 optics: Every sight and optic attachment in Warzone 2.0

Every single Optic attachment available in Warzone 2 in one place
Want a closer look at what each of the Warzone 2 optics look like? Your choice of Optic on a weapon is a very important consideration when putting together your ideal class setup. Sometimes a weapon comes with its own clean sight or scope, but most of the time you'll need to pick between several dozen possible optics, each of which offers a different sight picture, zoom level, and other functionalities besides.

In this guide we've compiled screenshots of every single Optic attachment available in Warzone 2 and Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, so you can easily compare the looks, pros, and cons of each one on offer. Use the links below to skip ahead to an optic of your choice.

Skip ahead to the optics of your choice:

Note: if you want to take a look at the default sights for each weapon, you should instead check out our guide on all the Warzone 2 ironsights.

Slimline Pro

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Slimline Pro optic attachment.

SZ Mini

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Mini optic attachment.

Cronen Mini Red Dot

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Cronen Mini Red Dot optic attachment.

Cronen Mini Pro

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Cronen Mini Pro optic attachment.

SZ Sigma-IV Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Sigma-IV Optic optic attachment.

SZ Minitac-40

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Minitac 40 optic attachment.

XRK On-Point Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the XRK On Point Optic optic attachment.

DF105 Reflex Sight

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the DF105 Reflex Sight optic attachment.

Monocle CT90

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Monocle CT90 optic attachment.

Corvus Sol-76

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Corvus Sol 76 optic attachment.

SZ Recharge-DX

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Recharge DX optic attachment.

SZ SRO-7

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ SRO7 optic attachment.

Corio RE-X Pro

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Corio RE-X Pro optic attachment.

Corio Enforcer Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Corio Enforcer Optic optic attachment.

SZ Lonewolf Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Lonewolf Optic optic attachment.

Kazan-Holo

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Kazan Holo optic attachment.

Corvus Downrange-00

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Corvus Downrange-00 optic attachment.

SZ Holotherm

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Holotherm optic attachment.

XTEN Angel-40

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the XTEN Angel 40 optic attachment.

VLK 4.0 Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the VLK 4.0 Optic optic attachment.

Schlager 4X

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Schlager 4X optic attachment.

Forge Tac Delta 4

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Forge Tac Delta 4 optic attachment.

Cronen Zero-P Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Cronen Zero P Optic optic attachment.

SZ Bullseye Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Bullseye Optic optic attachment.

SZ Aggressor-IR Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Aggressor-IR Optic optic attachment.

Schlager Night View

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Schlager Night View optic attachment.

VX350 Thermal Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the VX350 Thermal Optic optic attachment.

Teplo-OP3 Scope

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Teplo OP-3 Scope optic attachment.

DR582 Hybrid Sight

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the DR582 Hybrid Sight optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the DR582 Hybrid Sight optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Hybrid Firepoint

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Hybrid Firepoint optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Hybrid Firepoint optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

SZ Vortex-90

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Vortex 90 optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Vortex 90 optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

BPZ40 Hybrid

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the BPZ40 Hybrid optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the BPZ40 Hybrid optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Angel-40 4.8X

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Angel-40 4 8x optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Angel-40 4 8x optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Thermo-Optic X9

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Thermo Optic x9 optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Therm Optic x9 optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Teplo Clear Shot

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Teplo Clear Shot optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Teplo Clear Shot optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Corio CQC Scope

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Corio CQC Scope optic attachment.

Daunt C80

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Daunt C80 optic attachment.

FTAC Charlie7

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the FTAC Charlie7 optic attachment.

HMW-20 Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the HMW-20 Optic optic attachment.

Luca Bandera Scope

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Luca Bandera Scope optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Luca Bandera Scope optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Drexsom Prime-90

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Drexsom Prime 90 optic attachment.

Ares Clear Shot

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Ares Clear Shot optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Ares Clear Shot optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Luca Canis 4x Optic

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Luca Canis 4x Optic optic attachment.

DXS Coriolis V4

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the DXS Coriolis v4 optic attachment.

Lachmann Impact 9

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Lachmann Impact 9 optic attachment.

SP-X 80 6.6x

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SP-X 80 6.6x optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SP-X 80 6.6x optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

FTAC Locus SP

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the FTAC Locus SP optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the FTAC Locus SP optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

SZ Heatsource 800

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the SZ Heatsource 800 optic attachment.

Cronen Irons

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Cronen Irons optic attachment.

MCPR-300 9.5x

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the MCPR-300 9.5x optic attachment.

Victus 13x

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Victus 13x optic attachment.

Signal 50 8x

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Signal 50 8x optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Signal 50 8x optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Corio 13x VRS

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Corio 13x VRS optic attachment.
(High Zoom)
The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Corio 13X VRS optic attachment.
(Low Zoom)

Raptor FVM40

The player in Warzone 2.0 aims at a training dummy using the Raptor FVM40 optic attachment.

That concludes our guide on all the optic attachments available in Warzone 2. For an overview of the current gun meta, check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also check out our Warzone 2 best loadouts guide, and our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide to get a full idea of which guns are the most effective in Warzone 2 right now.

