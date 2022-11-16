Looking for the best M4 loadout in Warzone 2? It should come as no surprise to anyone that the M4 is among the most popular weapons to buy at Shops right now in Warzone 2. Not only is it one of the most familiar and reliable Assault Rifles on offer, it's also the first AR you unlock in Warzone 2, and it's a very powerful gun to boot. In fact, it's a strong contender for the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2.

In this guide, we'll show you the five attachments you need to make the M4 as strong as it can possibly be. With our best M4 loadout in Warzone 2 in your capable hands, your enemies will be hard-pushed to keep up with your extreme DPS and fire rate at medium ranges.

Watch on YouTube Check out the trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Best M4 loadout in Warzone 2

While the M4 is a highly versatile and effective weapon at more or less any range, in the wide open environments of Warzone 2 it's best to kit the M4 out for range as much as possible. This we've done with the below five attachments, which sacrifice a bit of mobility and handling speed to drastically reduce the M4's recoil and give you the easiest time locking onto enemies and blitzing them with the M4's best-in-class fire rate.

Here's the best M4 loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90

XTEN Havoc 90 Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Optic: SZ Holotherm

The Hightower 20" Barrel is the longest Barrel available to the M4, and perfect for this loadout. Not only does it boost the M4's effective range and bullet velocity, but it also reduces recoil, making it very easy to land shots at mid-range.

We've combined it with the XTEN Havoc 90 Muzzle attachment for even greater horizontal recoil, and as a result the recoil pattern goes more or less straight up, with only a slight deviation to the left after about half the magazine is gone.

The FTAC Ripper 56 is present in a great many of our gun guides, giving us great value in the form of even more recoil control. The whole idea is to make the M4 as easy as possible to use at its maximum range, so we've also supplied it with the 5.56 High Velocity rounds, which significantly boost bullet velocity.

Finally we've opted for the SZ Holotherm, one of our favourites out of all the Warzone 2 Optics on offer for the M4. But you can of course choose whichever sight you personally prefer.

With these five attachments equipped, the M4 starts to rival even the STB 556's extreme accuracy over mid-to-long ranges, which is exactly what you need for the larger-scale fights of Warzone 2. Despite the high fire rate, the M4 is extremely controllable with this loadout setup, and it's very easy to down enemies in very competitive times.

Best M4 loadout secondary weapon

You've got an excellent mid-range option with this M4 loadout, so the choice is yours as to whether to pick a close-range or a long-range gun as your secondary weapon. If you want close-range, we'd recommend either the Expedite 12 for its extreme damage at close range; or one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 like the FSS Hurricane or the Lachmann Sub. Both these SMGs are very powerful in close quarters and can help to mitigate the M4's range limitations.

Alternatively you can go for a full sharpshooter loadout and supply yourself with an Victus XMR or a Signal 50. Both of these weighty rifles are among the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2, and they'll allow you to deal tremendous damage to enemy squads over long ranges, while the M4 is also there to keep you mobile and able to handle yourself at closer ranges.

Warzone 2 M4 alternatives

The M4 is a very formidable Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, but if you don't get on with it particularly well or you want a gun which excels in a different area, then there are several options to choose from. The STB 556 is our pick for the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 thanks to its extraordinary accuracy, which allows it to outrange the M4 and others with ease.

On the other end of the spectrum is the Kastov-74U, which sacrifices range for greater handling and an amazingly good damage profile. For full details be sure to consult our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables, where you can see just how much damage per shot the Kastov-74U deals compared with the M4.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Combining all the above attachments and knowledge with your capable hands, dear reader, we're sure you'll end up earning more than a few victory royales with the above best M4 loadout in Warzone 2. If you want a larger overview of the current weapon meta and where the M4 resides in it, then check out our Warzone 2 best guns tier list. You can also learn about other weapon classes with our guides on the best Shotgun, best LMG, and best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.