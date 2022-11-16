Looking for the best Raal MG loadout in Warzone 2? LMGs tend to occupy a rather lower run of the meta ladder in most Call Of Duty games, and Warzone 2 doesn't look to be much different. The one big exception is the Raal MG, an absolute beast of a Light Machine Gun whose ability to eat through heavily armoured enemies with ease makes it a hot commodity in Warzone 2 matches.

As with every weapon in the Warzone 2 arsenal, you can greatly enhance the Raal MG's effectiveness with the right set of attachments. Below we'll explain the five attachments you need to make the very best Raal MG loadout build in Warzone 2. We'll also explore options when it comes to the ideal secondary weapon to use alongside the Raal MG to create a well-rounded, balanced loadout.

Best Raal MG loadout in Warzone 2

The Raal MG may be bulky, but it's a highly effective weapon from 10 metres all the way up to 80 metres. With this loadout we've focused on improving the gun's effectiveness at that latter end of the range scale with improved recoil and bullet velocity, while also sacrificing a bit of magazine capacity in order to keep the Raal MG as light as possible.

Here's the best Raal MG loadout in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Cronen DM338

Cronen DM338 Underbarrel: SA Side Grip

SA Side Grip Ammunition: .338 Mag High Velocity

.338 Mag High Velocity Magazine: 50 Round Belt Mag

50 Round Belt Mag Optic: SZ Holotherm

The biggest change we've added to the Raal MG with this loadout is to the Magazine. The 50 Round Belt Mag is only two thirds the size of the default magazine, but 50 rounds is still more than enough for our needs considering the power of each bullet; and the lighter weight gives us a great deal more mobility and better ADS speed.

The combination of Cronen DM338 and SA Side Grip on the Muzzle and Underbarrel greatly reduces the recoil of the Raal MG, particularly when it comes to the clunky side-to-side bounce that comes with even the best LMG in Warzone 2.

We've then applied the .338 Mag High Velocity Ammo mod, to greatly improve the bullet velocity. The range decrease is extremely minor, which makes this a must-have attachment for any weapon you want to perform well at range.

Finally, despite the Raal MG having some of the very best Warzone 2 ironsights on offer, we need a slightly higher zoom level in order to hit those longer-ranged shots. So we've added the SZ Holotherm, a lovely clean 2x sight that will help improve your effectiveness at the Raal's maximum range. But feel free to exchange the Holotherm for any of your favourite Warzone 2 Optics, or indeed go without it if you're happy with the default sights. In which case, you'll have an extra attachment slot, which we'd recommend you use to add the Demo H-40 Stock for even greater recoil control.

As a result of all these changes, the Raal MG in your hands will now have far lower recoil and greatly improved bullet velocity, allowing you to really beam enemies at ranges that many other automatic weapons would struggle at.

Best Raal MG loadout secondary weapon

Despite its stopping power, the Raal MG is undeniably very big and heavy, with handling speeds that don't suit a close-quarters engagement. With that in mind, we'd highly recommend you pick up one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 to fill in the gaps in your loadout setup. The Fennec 45 is an extremely mobile SMG with a phenomenally fast rate of fire and time-to-kill, so it's a great pairing with the Raal MG.

Another strong candidate would be the Lachmann Sub, a more familiar and reliable SMG that can handily burst down enemies at close ranges.

