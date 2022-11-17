Looking for the best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2? The BAS-P is one of the new weapons in Warzone 2 Season 1, and it's a decent little gun with great accuracy. That makes it a perfect choice for short-medium range, and our BAS-P loadout will make it even more optimal at range.

In this guide, we'll break down the best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2, including the best BAS-P attachments and the best secondary weapon to use alongside it.

Best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2

This BAS-P loadout aims to increase the bullet velocity and damage range, while making it more accurate and easier to control. That makes it perfect for quickly beaming people at short-medium range while roaming around Al Mazrah, making it competitive against some of the best guns in Warzone 2.

Here's the best BAS-P loadout in Warzone 2:

Barrel : 10.5" Bruen Typhon

: 10.5" Bruen Typhon Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Magazine : 50 Round Drum

: 50 Round Drum Rear Grip : D37 Grip

: D37 Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

The 10.5" Bruen Typhon is a key attachment in this BAS-P loadout, adding bullet velocity and damage range to make it much more effective at medium range. That'll prove crucial when fighting at longer distances in Warzone 2, as you'll rarely get into the point blank encounters that pop up so frequently in multiplayer. It also adds sound suppression, making the BAS-P nice and quiet.

To make the BAS-P more accurate from a distance, we've also opted for the FSS Sharkfin 90, which increases aiming stability without any negatives. The Sharkfin is always a safe bet if you don't want to detract from other stats, and it's ideal for making the BAS-P even more precise.

You can boost aiming stability even further with the VLK LZR 7MW, which also bumps ADS speed and sprint to fire speed. Lasers generally have very few negatives, with the only disadvantage here being a visible laser, and the VLK LZR 7MW has a great range of buffs that'll help the BAS-P really shine at close-medium range.

For a final little boost to your medium-range proficiency, equip the D37 Grip. This offers a decent boost to recoil control, while only slightly affecting aiming stability. Since we've already boosted that significantly with other attachments, we can afford the slight knock here to gain extra control.

The final attachment in this BAS-P loadout is the 50 Round Drum, which feels essential in Warzone 2. Those extra bullets (up from the standard 30) will help you cut down entire squads without needing to reload, making you much more effective when facing multiple enemies at once. It will make the BAS-P feel a little more sluggish, but it shouldn't have a huge impact while beaming enemies from a distance in Al Mazrah.

Best BAS-P loadout secondary weapon

Since the BAS-P is best at close-medium range, we'd recommend using a long-range weapon as your secondary. The Victus XMR is the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2 right now, offering unparalleled power and precision at range. However, those looking for something a bit snapper should try the SP-R 208, which ranks as the best Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 BAS-P alternatives

The BAS-P's accuracy makes it a top weapon at medium range, but it certainly isn't the best. Some of the best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2, such as the M4 and the STB 556, are incredible at beaming enemies from a distance, and well worth trying if that's your preferred playstyle. If you really want to stick with an SMG, the FSS Hurricane fills a similar role, but deals even more damage.

That wraps up our guide on the best BAS-P in Warzone 2. If you want to get this weapon fast, take a look at our guide on how to get battle tokens in Warzone 2. If you've decided to look for something more powerful, make sure to check out our list of the best LMGs in Warzone 2.

