Looking for the best TAQ-56 loadout in Warzone 2? The TAQ-56 is an early unlockable Assault Rifle available to players in Warzone 2. It may appear on the surface to be inferior to powerhouses like the M4, but with its lower rate of fire gives it the potential for increased accuracy over range; and its time-to-kill is one of the best in its class.

If you're looking to turn the base TAQ-56 into a smooth and powerful killing machine, you've come to the right place. Below we'll explain how to build the best TAQ-56 loadout in Warzone 2 right now. We'll explain the reasoning behind each attachment choice and how to unlock each one, along with recommendations for the best secondary weapon, Perk package, and equipment to use to round off your ideal TAQ-56 class.

Watch on YouTube Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Best TAQ-56 loadout build in Warzone 2

Here are the best TAQ-56 loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 18)

(Unlock at STB 556 lvl 18) Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip (Unlock at Vaznev-9K lvl 9)

(Unlock at Vaznev-9K lvl 9) Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity (Unlock at TAQ-M lvl 6)

(Unlock at TAQ-M lvl 6) Magazine: 40 Round Mag (Unlock at TAQ-56 lvl 7)

(Unlock at TAQ-56 lvl 7) Optic: SZ Holotherm (Unlock at PDSW 528 lvl 12)

The TAQ-56 enjoys greater damage-per-shot than its near rival the M4, which means despite its lower fire rate it can be very effective if you focus on range and recoil control to make sure those crucial first shots fly true. This TAQ-56 build beats out the competition by making the recoil much more controllable, without adding unnecessary weight to the rifle.

Our best TAQ-56 loadout build opts for increased range and decreased recoil, without resorting to adding a heavy Barrel that slows the rifle down.

The Harbinger D20 silencer is among the heaviest on offer, but seeing as we won't be adding a Barrel attachment we can afford it. The D20 is unmatched when it comes to extending the range and bullet velocity of the TAQ-56, and it also smooths the side-to-side bounce of the gun's recoil.

The main recoil-dampening attachment, however, is the Phase-3 Grip. It's rather late on in the Underbarrel attachments list, but the combination of improvements to aiming idle stability (which affects recoil as well as idle sway) and more general recoil stabilization makes it well worth the tiny nerf to ADS and walking speed.

The 5.56 High Velocity rounds are fantastic for any rifle in Warzone 2 that you wish to perform better at its maximum range, and the tiny reduction in damage dropoff values is an easy price to pay for the greatly increased bullet velocity you receive.

We did a lot of testing with different attachment combinations for the TAQ-56 which further reduce recoil or which boost mobility and handling speeds, but overall the biggest difference you can make here is by expanding the magazine with the 40 Round Mag attachment. Even with the TAQ-56's decent bodyshot damage, 30 shots can be a bit limiting when you're facing down a whole squad of armoured enemy players. Adding 10 bullets to each magazine makes a world of difference.

Finally, we've added the SZ Holotherm, which is fast becoming a contender for our favourite sight among all the close-range Warzone 2 Optics. The clear and unobtrusive sight helps you land shots at mid-range with far greater confidence and precision than if you were using the default ironsights.

Overall this combination of attachments adds a bit of weight to the gun but drastically improves its effectiveness at its maximum range. The low recoil combines with the gun's naturally low rate of fire to make this TAQ-56 loadout extremely controllable and reliable over range.

Best TAQ-56 loadout secondary weapon

The TAQ-56 is versatile even by Assault Rifle standards, so you can slot it into just about any type of loadout you wish. We're particularly fond of using it alongside the best Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2, the extremely powerful Victus XMR. If you're having trouble unlocking the Victus, then the MCPR-300 is nearly identical. Or, for something faster-firing and better suited for follow-up shots, the Signal 50 is another great Sniper Rifle to use alongside the TAQ-56.

Alternatively, if you want some close-range options, then we'd recommend either the Expedite 12 with its reliable one-shot-kills in extreme close quarters; or the Lachmann Sub (more commonly known as the MP5), which with its fast speed and high damage-per-second is definitely one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2 at the moment.

Best TAQ-56 class setup: Perks and Equipment

When it comes to the Perk choices for your TAQ-56 class, we'd highly recommend the Specter Perk Package (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost). Spotter is a bit of a nothing Perk, but the others are all very useful for any Warzone 2 match.

Double Time is a great choice for Assault Rifle classes, because it affords you some extra mobility, making you more competitive with enemy loadouts containing SMGs and other lighterweight weapons.

Ghost is probably the most useful Perk to have in the late-game of a Warzone 2 match, as the ability to stay off UAV and Heartbeat Sensor radars gives you a real advantage over players who don't realise that you're nearby.

Tracker allows you to see the recent footprints of enemies, which combined with your Double Time Perk allows you to quicky track down enemy players and beam them with your new TAQ-56 loadout.

Equipment is more flexible; you can more or less pick whatever you're most comfortable with for your TAQ-56 build. Personally I'm fond of using a Stun Grenade for indoor areas, and a good old-fashioned Frag Grenade for dealing with threats in any situation.

That brings our TAQ-56 loadout and class setup walkthrough to an end. If you want a greater idea of the TAQ-56's abilities and limitations, check out our Warzone 2 weapon stats guide, as well as our Warzone 2 best guns tier list to see where it ranks in the current meta.

You can also read up on our other guides to learn handy tips and tricks such as how to get loadout drops in Warzone 2, how to get more XP Tokens, and the best Warzone 2 contracts to take in different situations.

