Looking for the best VEL 46 loadout in Warzone 2? You've good reasons to do so, after all. The VEL 46 is one of the lightest and nimblest options in Warzone 2 if you're looking for a weapon that can deal huge damage at close range.

It's by no means the most accurate or verstile in its class, but with its fantastic reload speeds and high rate of fire, it's very well suited to mowing down groups of enemies at a time. Below we'll walk you through the best VEL 46 loadout and build we've found in Warzone 2, with suggestions for attachments, secondary weapons, perks, and equipment to go alongside one of the best SMGs in Warzone 2.

Best VEL 46 loadout build in Warzone 2

Here are the best VEL 46 loadout attachments in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp (Unlock at Vaznev-9K lvl 4)

(Unlock at Vaznev-9K lvl 4) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5)

(Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5) Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 6)

(Unlock at Lachmann-762 lvl 6) Stock: LM Precision Stock (Unlock at VEL 46 lvl 23)

(Unlock at VEL 46 lvl 23) Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip (Unlock at VEL 46 lvl 25)

Rather than sending the VEL 46's recoil spiralling out of control with a collapsed Stock or similarly extreme changes, we want to keep the gun feeling accurate with as little impact to mobility as possible, so it remains one of the lightest and most responsive SMGs on offer in Warzone 2.

This balanced and effective VEL 46 loadout build is ideal for close-quarters fights against multiple adversaries.

The AVR-T90 Comp is a great first pick for recoil control, both because of its focus on horizontal recoil (where SMGs tend to suffer most) and because it costs only a tiny amount of ADS speed.

We also don't want to attach a Barrel, because almost all of the potentially useful Barrel attachments come at the cost of things we value about our VEL 46 build: hipfire accuracy, effective range, and ADS speed. So instead we've skipped ahead to the Underbarrel and attached an FTAC Ripper 56 for its excellent recoil control both in ADS and while firing from the hip.

The VLK LZR 7MW Laser is there to keep this VEL 46 loadout feeling as responsive as possible by upping the gun's ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. We also keep the gun responsive by contenting ourselves with the default 40-round magazine, rather than upgrading to the heavier 50 or 60 rounds. 40 is enough for our needs in Warzone 2.

Finally, seeing as the VEL 46 ironsights are good enough to do without one of the Warzone 2 Optics, we've added the Schlager Soldier Grip and the LM Precision Stock to add an overall minor boost to both aiming stability (which affects not just idle sway but also recoil) and the gun's ADS speed.

This combination of attachments might be considered unusual due to the lack of Barrel and Magazine attachments, but it makes for a very balanced and effective VEL 46 build which keeps the gun feeling speedy and also accurate without ruining any other aspect of the SMG in exchange.

Best VEL 46 loadout secondary weapon

The VEL 46 is a powerful and fast-firing close-range SMG, so it makes most sense to pair it with a hard-hitting rifle for long-distance encounters. You have a few options here: for dedicated sharpshooting, you should pick up either a Victus XMR or the weaker but faster-firing Signal 50, both of which are among the best Sniper Rifles in Warzone 2 right now.

If you want another automatic weapon in your VEL 46 loadout's secondary slot, you should still make sure it's capable of fighting over long distances. That's why we'd recommend the STB 556. It's the best Assault Rifle in Warzone 2, thanks to its extreme laserbeam-like accuracy when kit out correctly. This makes it the perfect antithesis to the VEL 46, and rounds out the loadout very nicely so you can adapt to almost any situation in your next Warzone 2 match.

Best VEL 46 class setup: Perks and Equipment

If you're planning to pick up a full loadout drop in Warzone 2, then you should also plan ahead and think about the best perks and equipment to take into battle as part of your VEL 46 class.

In Warzone 2 you can only select preset Perk packages for each custom loadout, rather than customising the Perks individually. With that in mind, we'd highly recommend you pick the Warden Perk Package (Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, Overclock) for your VEL 46 build.

Taking Fast Hands pushes the VEL 46's already fast handling and reload speeds into insanely fast territory, which allows you to react and fire faster than your enemies. Double Time is also very useful for staying on the move, repositioning quickly, and closing the distance between yourself and the enemy so you can make best use of your VEL 46.

As for Equipment, we'd recommend you take in a Stun Grenade and some C4. The Stun Grenade is perfect for initiating around a corner or in confined indoor locations before you attack with the VEL 46. And the C4 is a universally useful explosive tool that can handily deal with enemy soldiers both on foot and in vehicles near to you.

That concludes our walkthrough on how to make the best VEL 46 loadout build in Warzone 2 that we've found so far. Let us know in the comments below if you've found anything you think is better! In the meantime, you can compare the VEL 46 to its nearest rivals with our Warzone 2 weapon stats tables, or gain a full understanding of the meta with our Warzone 2 best guns tier list.

You could also take a look at other weapon classes with our guides on the best Shotgun, best LMG, best Marksman Rifle, and best Battle Rifle in Warzone 2.

