If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

500 games and apps now have Nvidia DLSS, ray tracing, or both

RTX onwards

FBI agents drink coffee in Alan Wake 2
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Epic Games Publishing
James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on

By Nvidia’s count, there are now 500 games and applications that employ DLSS upscaling and ray tracing visual effects – or "RTX technologies," in GPU superpower speak. While there’s arguably some cheekiness behind that count, as ray tracing in particular is not an RTX-exclusive feature, it is nonetheless quite the feat for a set of tools that launched in subjectively auspicious circumstances back in 2018.

Watch on YouTube

These days, the performance and visual benefits of DLSS are much more compelling, and even ray tracing has become relatively attainable through capable mid-range GPUs like the RTX 3060 Ti. And if demand is going up, clearly supply is too. In 2021, three years after launch, DLSS claimed its 100th supporting game, meaning that several hundred more have signed up in just the two years since. That’s a lot of upscaled pixels, and the tech itself is only becoming more sophisticated, as DLSS 3 and DLSS 3.5 attest.

I still worry that some developers look at DLSS, get framerate counters in their eyes, and simply rely on it as a magic go-faster button instead of making sure their games run well at native resolution (or, indeed, on older GPUs that lack support for it). Remnant II remains the most egregious example, but both Starfield and Alan Wake 2 make upscaling seem a little like too much of a must-have. Hopefully the next 500 games will maintain their discipline, especially as DLSS 3’s frame generation needs a solid foundation on which to build its AI frames.

Either way, it feels unlikely that DLSS and ray tracing will take another five years to reach that 1K tally. They’ve become true PC gaming mainstays, as likely to show up in esoteric indies as they are the latest omni-marketed blockbusters – plus the occasional Half-Life 2 mod, obviously.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
DLSS DLSS 3 Hardware Nvidia Nvidia RTX Ray Tracing
About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James had previously hung around beneath the RPS treehouse as a freelancer, before being told to drop the pine cones and climb up to become hardware editor. He has over a decade’s experience in testing/writing about tech and games, something you can probably tell from his hairline.

Comments