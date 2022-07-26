A new Tactics Ogre: Reborn leak brings screenshots and a release date

Tactics Ogre: Reborn will reportedly launch on November 11th, according to a new leak. The same leak also includes the first screenshots of Reborn, and a feature list that suggests Reborn is more than a straight port of 2010's Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together.

The leak happened on PSDeals.net and the materials have since been removed, but not before being spotted and shared by Twitter user Wario64.

It's the feature list which is most interesting, because it seems like the remaster goes further than just running the pixelated sprite art through an artistically questionable upscaling algorithm. The enemy unit AI, for example, has been "completed revamped" and the "class-wide level management system" has been replaced with a "unit-by-unit level system". The 2010 PSP release of Let Us Cling Together was itself a remake of a 1995 game of the same name, which had a unit-by-unit levelling. Perhaps this new release is picking and choosing the best of each previous edition.

The list also notes that the cutscenes are fully voiced (in English and Japanese) and that all the game's music has been re-recorded with level performances.

The leak only mentions a PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 version of the game, and there is no official confirmation of any of these details or whether the Tactics Ogre series will make its debut on PC. This isn't the first leak regarding Tactics Ogre: Reborn, however, and its name was mentioned on a leaked list of GeForce Now games last year. Square Enix also have a good track record of bringing their games, particularly remasters of old classics, to PC alongside or shortly after their console launches.

If you don't know it, Tactics Ogre is a beloved turn-based tactics series set in a fantasy medieval world. The series originated in 1993 as Ogre Battle and was developed by a studio called Quest, who were later acquired by Square Enix. Many of the same designers would later create Final Fantasy Tactics, which is a better-known game that has much in common with Tactics Ogre.