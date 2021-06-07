'Touhouvania' is getting remastered this year

Koumajou Densetsu Scarlet Symphony, a Touhou game dubbed 'Touhouvania' by some fans, is getting a shiny new remaster later this year so this time you can see those spiky anime hairstyles in glorious HD. A fanmade project first released in 2009, it's a side-scrolling platformer that takes characters from the popular shoot 'em up series and pairs them with the gothic horror action of classic Castlevania. Catch a glimpse of Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony's remastered look in the trailer below.

Touhou Project is a long-running bullet hell shoot 'em up doujin (Japanese hobbyist) series created by one-man team Team Shanghai Alice. Fans are largely allowed to use Touhou characters in bizarre and wonderful new games of their own, as the scene is focused on the love of creation.

Scarlet Symphony sees you control everpresent Touhou protagonist Reimu Hakurei, an Alice-in-Wonderland type, as she battles her way to the Scarlet Devil Castle to find out the cause of the disturbance that is spreading in Gensokyo.

Announced over the weekend, Koumajou Remilia is being developed by original Koumajou Densetsu creators Frontier Aja and published by CFK. Along with "HD remastered graphics", it's promising "bonus content." They don't have much to say or show right now, so keep an eye on its website if you want to see more.

Koumajou Remilia Scarlet Symphony will launch on Steam and the Nintendo Switch later in 2021.

Touhou hit Steam in more of a metroidvania form with Touhou Luna Nights a few years ago.