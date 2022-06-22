Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is re-elected to the board for another year

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick was successfully re-elected to the board of directors for another year as a result of the company's annual shareholder meeting yesterday. This was despite efforts by company employees and shareholders to oust Kotick, which began in November. You can read the outcomes of the meeting in full here.

Activision Blizzard have also said they will “carefully consider” whether to go ahead with a proposed report into their efforts to address alleged workplace harassment within the organisation after two-thirds of attending shareholders voted to approve the suggestion. This vote was non-binding, which means Activision Blizzard doesn't have to act on it. The board of directors had advised shareholders last month not to approve the proposed report.

"Consistent with our ongoing commitments, we will carefully consider the proposal to enhance our future disclosures. Activision Blizzard remains deeply committed to a respectful, welcoming workplace for all colleagues,” a statement from the company read. Jessica Gonsalez, one of the founders of Activision Blizzard employee advocacy group ABetterABK, tweeted in reference to the proposed report's non-binding approval: "The employees will hold them to it."

Controversy and legal action involving accusations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination and poor working conditions at Activision Blizzard still persist. New York pension funds are seeking access to the company’s records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft’s $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard, which began in January and was approved in April. Only last week, Activision Blizzard’s board of directors stated that there was “no evidence” of any reported harassment within the company being tolerated.

Other outcomes of yesterday's shareholder meeting included around 88% of the shares present approving executive compensation, and around 95% voting against adding an employee representative to Activision Blizzard’s board of directors. Really sticking it to the man there, shareholders.