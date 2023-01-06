If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Afrofuturist strategy game We Are The Caretakers leaves early access today

The latest update rounds out the story

Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on
We Are The Caretakers - Five characters stand together wearing afrofuturist-style sci-fi clothes and helmets.

After a year and a half, strategy RPG We Are The Caretakers leaves early access today. Caretakers will receive a new patch at launch, adding in the fourth Era of the campaign. This closes out the game’s story with five more missions, an end-game, and other final improvements. If you haven’t checked in with Caretakers since its launch in 2021, a lot has changed through its 10+ patches.

We Are The Caretakers is an odd title for a game with XCOM-esque combat, but that’s because this is an environmentalist game at heart. Your goal in this Afrofuturist sci-fi is to protect the fantastical, endangered animals that your world relies on - though you’ll still be shooting other spacefarers along the way.

We Are The Caretaker’s Steam page describes it as a blend between “squad building, RTS-with-pause, narrative, and turn-based JRPG combat.” I’m up for trying any game with JRPG inspirations, but mix in some fantasy wildlife conservation and funky spacesuits, and I’m there 100%. Caretakers also includes a reputation system, so every action you take will impact the world and how others treat you - in-game, of course.

We don’t see very many of either Afrofuturist games or games about natural conservation, so We Are The Caretaker’s full release is welcome news. AliceBee had good things to say about Caretakers before it even hit early access. She gave special props to its refreshing character designs that stood out against the “beefy Space Marine boys” we usually see in this type of sci-fi. We Are The Caretakers is available now on Steam for £15/€17/$20.

Disclosure: We Are The Caretakers narrative lead Xalavier Nelson Jr. was an RPS contributor, once upon a time.

More News
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch.

Support us
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch