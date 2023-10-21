Alan Wake 2's PC system requirements are hefty, with an RTX2060 minimum
I sleep
Alan Wake 2 is out in a little under a week, and Remedy have just announced its PC system requirements. Things I learned: I probably can't play Alan Wake 2.
The requirements were shared the traditional way, with an image you have to click to embiggen on X (formerly Twitter):
Hey PC gamers! Here you have a full list of PC system requirements for Alan Wake 2.— Alan Wake 2 (@alanwake) October 20, 2023
🔦 #alanwake pic.twitter.com/7whRbJoVK5
The minimum requirements, needed to run the game on "Low" graphics at 1080p at 30fps, asks for a GeForce RTX2060 or Radeon RX 6600 with an Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent and 16GB of RAM. For those writing my biography, I currently have a GeForce GTX 1660, so I guess I won't be experiencing either the big moods or bad gunfights until I invest in an upgrade.
If you're looking for a more pleasant 1080p on medium settings at 60fps, you'll need a GeForce RTX 3070/Radeon RX6700 XT and a Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent. There's a completely separate set of requirements if you want ray tracing, too.
In a recent interview, Remedy's Thomas Puha argued that "discourse about resolutions and frame rates and everything is getting a bit out of hand." His point was that different games benefit from different frame rates, and the raw numbers shouldn't be judged in isolation. Maybe I will test this point by playing Alan Wake 2 at 12 frames per second.