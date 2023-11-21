Razer’s Black Friday deal bundles feature Razer Blade laptops and up to £579 worth of freebies

Razer have just launched, in a teamup with UK retailer Laptops Direct, one of the more unusual Black Friday deals I’ve seen thus far. In addition to several-hundred-quid savings on various Razer Blade gaming laptops, these also come bundled with a Razer Edge Android tablet and its Kishi V2 Pro controller – a bonus package worth £450 by itself. A free bag, worth £89, is thrown in as well, as is a copy of Alan Wake 2 for selected models. Potentially, then, you could walk away with £579 in freebies, all on top of your savings on the laptop itself. Interesting.

The catch? The included Razer Blade variants are still all on the pricier side, even by the standards of bang-up-to-date, RTX 40 series GPU-wielding gaming laptops. But then, unlike the Gigabyte G5 we highlighted earlier, these are fully intended to be plush, high-end machines. If that’s what you’re after, then I can attest that Razer Blades are fine examples of the form, always having sleek, lightweight designs and vibrant displays. Besides, you could always pawn off the Razer Edge and get another few hundred back.

Here's the full list of eligible laptops, though I’ll pick out a few of the less spenny ones below. Yeah, why not.

UK deals:

I should admit that I’ve never used a Razer Edge, so can’t advise on whether it’s worth keeping or not. For what it’s worth, it can play PC games via streaming, not just locally installed Android games. Alan Wake 2 is good, in any case!

For more of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, click those words you just read.