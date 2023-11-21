You can nab an RTX 4060 gaming laptop for just £830 / $750 in the Black Friday sales

I’ve spotted a familiar face among this morning’s gaggle of early Black Friday deals: the Gigabyte G5, one of my most favouritest budget gaming laptops. In both the UK and US, you can now pick up an RTX 4060 version for much less cash than you’d think, given its support for premium features like ray tracing and DLSS 3 frame generation.

On this side of the pond, that RTX 4060 is paired with an Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB, so it’s a major upgrade on the RTX 3050 Ti model I reviewed a while back. This one will set you back a mere £830, down from £900. The US deal offers an even chunkier saving, dropping from $1099 to $750, though it halves the RAM to 8GB. That’s enough to get away with in most games, mind, and the 1080p resolution won’t put too much strain on the rest of the internals. From what I’ve tested of the mobile RTX 4060, it can comfortably do 60fps in Cyberpunk 2077 on Ultra quality, and can maintain similarly high framerates with ray tracing once you flick on DLSS upscaling and/or frame gen.

UK deals

US deals

Full disclosure, there are more colourful screens than that of the G5, and there are definitely better speakers; a good gaming headset makes a fine companion. But hey, it’s a budget laptop, and that display’s 144Hz refresh rate ensures it still has decent gaming credentials. Definitely one to consider if you’re conscious of portability or desk space, and want something with more graphical horsepower than a Steam Deck.

Or! Have a look at our full list of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals – there’s more where this came from, including plenty of other RTX 40 series laptops.