If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 36: the Frasier Fantasy video game, and other cool fanworks

Cease and desist... being sad, that is!

A game over screen on Kevin Costner's Waterworld - the main character has been stabbed by an enemy on the right side of the arcade cabinet screen
Image credit: RPS/Macaw45
Alice Bell avatar
Podcast by Alice Bell Deputy Editor
Published on

Last week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast, Alice and James use the Frasier-inspired browser RPG as a springboard to talk about The Simpsons a lot. And also fan-made video games, like a weird SpongeBob SquarePants fever dream that James experienced while full of milk and chili, and the Waterworld arcade game (as imagined in The Simpsons). Plus, we talk about games we've been playing recently, which includes Alan Wake 2. Alice does an unhinged rant while unaware she is once again ravaged by Covid.

This is why episode 35 is coming out a week after it was supposed to: yes, I had coronavirus the entire time! Apologies for the delay. But, you know, not like loads, I was pretty sick.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

This week we've been playing Alan Wake 2 and The Lord Of The Rings Return To Moria (and Jusant, but I couldn't say Jusant at the time).

Recommendations this week are Four Roses Single Barrel, and We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them. 

About the Author
Alice Bell avatar

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

Small person powered by tea and books; RPS's dep ed since 2018. Send her etymological facts and cool horror or puzzle games.

Comments