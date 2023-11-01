The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 36: the Frasier Fantasy video game, and other cool fanworks

Last week on the Electronic Wireless Show podcast, Alice and James use the Frasier-inspired browser RPG as a springboard to talk about The Simpsons a lot. And also fan-made video games, like a weird SpongeBob SquarePants fever dream that James experienced while full of milk and chili, and the Waterworld arcade game (as imagined in The Simpsons). Plus, we talk about games we've been playing recently, which includes Alan Wake 2. Alice does an unhinged rant while unaware she is once again ravaged by Covid.

This is why episode 35 is coming out a week after it was supposed to: yes, I had coronavirus the entire time! Apologies for the delay. But, you know, not like loads, I was pretty sick.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

This week we've been playing Alan Wake 2 and The Lord Of The Rings Return To Moria (and Jusant, but I couldn't say Jusant at the time).

Recommendations this week are Four Roses Single Barrel, and We All Want Impossible Things by Catherine Newman.