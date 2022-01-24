If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

4

All Dark Souls PvP servers are offline after security threat is discovered

The Trojan Horse is a notorious boss
Ed Thorn avatar
News by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on

As if Dark Souls wasn't dangerous enough already, Bandai Namco have temporarily taken every Dark Souls PC server offline following the discovery of a Dark Souls 3 security vulnerability that could harm anyone playing in online mode. A malevolent string of code threatens the many kingdoms of ash, so to speak.

Over the weekend a Dark Souls 3 RCE security exploit was discovered that, to put it lightly, could Zweihander anyone playing online into submission. It's a bit like Trojan Horse malware, that would let another player control your PC, download viruses, brick it, and other unpleasant things. This rang true for every other Dark Souls game on PC, as well. Console players were free from this curse, luckily.

Watch on YouTube

Yesterday, Bandai Namco announced on Twitter that they'd temporarily taken down PvP servers for Dark Souls 3, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls: Remastered, and Dark Souls: Prepare To Die Edition offline to "allow the team to investigate recent reports of an issue with online services". It's unclear how long this downtime will last for.

It's also worth noting that the exploit hadn't leaked into the dark beyond before the servers were taken offline. Apparently, the player who discovered the exploit streamed its ill effects to help raise awareness and get Bandai Namco's attention.

Dark Souls 3 PC players often install the Blue Sentinel mod to protect against security threats, and thankfully it's been updated to protect against this one. Best get this one downloading folks, if you haven't already.

Some players fear the RCE security vulnerability could threaten FromSoftware's upcoming Elden Ring too. Of course, nothing has been confirmed on this front and it could very well not be the case.

Here's to red phantoms and chucking stones on floors that says "Hey!", not like, phantoms in Trojan Horses that steal your credit card data.

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch