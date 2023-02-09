All of last night's Nintendo Direct games that are also coming to PC

As a PC player, watching Nintendo Directs can be finicky business. Everything simply has a Switch logo, so how do you know what to be excited for? We hear your (very important) woes, so we’ve compiled every PC game featured in last night’s direct. There were plenty of goodies coming to PC including paranormal detectives, retro throwbacks, a new game from Don’t Nod, and more. So let’s get started.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Reawakens

Another Nintendo DS title makes its way to PC, this time with the puzzle-solving Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Reawakens. Ghost Trick is a supernatural detective thriller from Ace Attorney director, Shu Takumi. The PC release will have remastered visuals, fresh music and an updated UI - I guess tapping my monitor with a DS stylus isn’t feasible. Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective Reawakens launches on PC this summer.

Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie

Don’t Nod - the studio behind Life Is Strange - is back with Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie, and this time they’re bringing their choice-based melodrama to a futuristic Mediterranean city. The game is split between two perspectives: Polly in the real world and the titular Harmony, a goddess with access to another. The game’s soothing 2D art is beautiful, and Celeste composer Lena Raine is bringing her spacey tunes to the soundtrack, overall good vibes. Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie is launching sometime in June on Steam.

We Love Katamari Katamari ReRoll + Royal Reverie

This beloved rubbish-rolling sim from 2005 is getting a complete remaster with new content. This remaster includes five new challenges, taking the player back in time to experience the King Of All Cosmos’ childhood. I love a good prequel. You can also take selfies while you roll about in a new photo mode. We Love Katamari ReRolls onto PC on June 2nd.

Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania

Dead Cells’ crossover with the classic Castlevania series was previously revealed at last year’s Game Awards. But now we have a solid look at gameplay, and a date. Return To Castlevania looks like a surprisingly detailed homage to the side-scrolling series. We get good looks at returning characters like Alucard, boss fights with the Grim Reaper and Dracula himself, and glimpses of magical abilities from the series. Dead Cells: Return To Castlevania releases March 6th on Steam.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

This dungeon-crawling RPG series was previously relegated to Nintendo’s handhelds, but now all three games are coming to PC via Steam on June 1st. Etrian Odyssey 1, 2, and 3 are getting the HD treatment with updated graphics, a remastered soundtrack and other quality-of-life updates. You can purchase Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection as a bundle, or you can buy the games individually on Steam.

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries Of Honjo

Ah, I can hear you already, “This wasn’t in the Nintendo Direct!” Well, it was, but only if you watched the Japanese version of the show. Square Enix's Paranormasight is a visual novel horror game where you investigate the ‘Seven Mysteries of Honjo’, AKA a series of ghostly world urban legends that I really don’t wanna mess with. Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries Of Honjo is coming to haunt PCs and Steam on March 9th.

Sea Of Stars

From the gorgeous pixelated art style, to the warm blocky equipment menus, Sea Of Stars will surely make you feel nostalgic for classic JRPGs from the 90s - even if, like me, you weren’t alive during that era. This comes from The Messenger devs, so the team has experience with rad retro throwbacks. Better yet, the game features guest tracks from Yasunori Mitsuda, the legendary composer behind Chrono Trigger. Sea Of Stars launches for Steam August 29th.

That's it for the PC releases from the Nintendo Direct. What caught your eye?