All tonight's Triple-I Initiative game announcements in one place

The stream itself and our highlights

Some promotional art for the 2024 Triple-I Initiative video showcase
Image credit: The Triple-I Initiative
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Updated on

Today’s the birthday of the Triple-I Initiative, a 45-minute showcase of game announcements and trailers from the likes of Slay The Spire devs MegaCrit, Darkest Dungeon devs Red Hook and Dead Cells custodians Evil Empire. What makes a “triple-I” game a “triple-I” game, as opposed to (hawk, spit) a regular indie? I've given it some thought, and I think the answer is: "has more money and status than most indies, but not, like, Call of Duty levels, and also one our partners is Gearbox Publishing, so this is perhaps ‘indie’ in the Geoff Keighley sense."

Don’t expect any of Keighley's beloved Kojima interludes or dance numbers in this one, however. The IIIIs are a leaner, quieter showcase with no host or advertising or celebrity drop-ins – you can read more about the thinking behind the event in my GDC interview with a few of the participating studios. Find the full stream below.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe Triple-i Initiative 2024: A New Gaming Showcase
Watch on YouTube

Don't have 45 minutes to spare? Well, hark at you with your active and efficient lifestyle. Here's a quick round-up of what we here at the Treehouse consider to be the more significant annoucements from tonight's showcase, leaving aside the bittier videos and the console-specific stuff.

The big news of the day: MegaCrit have announced Slay The Spire 2 with a flashy story animation. It’s coming to early access in 2025. Here’s Alice0’s write-up.

Cover image for YouTube videoSlay the Spire 2 - Reveal Trailer
Watch on YouTube

Risk of Rain 2, meanwhile, is getting a Devotion Update which introduces the Verdant Falls stage, together with some alt skins and new artefacts.

Cover image for YouTube videoRisk of Rain 2 - Free Content Update ft. Dead Cells Crossover Skin & More | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Procedural detective sim Shadows Of Doubt has a brand new Sharpshooter Assassin update, live now...

Cover image for YouTube videoShadows of Doubt - Console Announce + Sharpshooter Assassin Launch Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

...while retro 2D steampunk platformer Gestalt: Steam and Cylinder has a release date - 21st May.

Cover image for YouTube videoGestalt: Steam & Cinder | Release Date Trailer
Watch on YouTube

Vampire Survivors is partnering with Contra in the shape of Operation Guns – out 9th May. Amongst other things it introduces lupine Brad Fang from Contra: Hard Corps - Alice B has a piece.

Cover image for YouTube videoVampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC feat. Contra - Coming 9th May
Watch on YouTube

Thorium have announced UnderMine 2, a sequel to their well-regarded action-RPG. Nic has important questions about the title, but likes the cut of the bomb-bouncing.

Cover image for YouTube videoUnderMine 2 - Announcement Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Nic's also fairly enthusiastic about arcade dafty What The Car?, which now has a Steam demo and 5th September release date.

Cover image for YouTube videoWHAT THE CAR? - Steam Date Announcement - DEMO OUT NOW! | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Medieval kingdom sim Norland is coming to early access on 16th May.

Cover image for YouTube videoNorland Early Access Release Date Announcement | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Speaking of kingdoms, Darkest Dungeon 2 is getting a big new mode - I’ve interviewed Red Hook about its creation.

Cover image for YouTube videoDarkest Dungeon II - Kingdoms Announcement Trailer
Watch on YouTube

Wabisabi Games, meanwhile, have unveiled Rakugaki, a Gearbox-incubated sci-fi game about revolutionary graffiti artists, for summer 2024 release.

Cover image for YouTube videoRKGK - Developer Intro & Game Reveal | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

There’s a big Fall Of Avalon update in the works for dour roguelike Ravenswatch, out 22nd April 2024.

Cover image for YouTube videoRavenswatch - Fall of Avalon Update | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Tactical RPG The Last Spell is also getting some DLC, Dwarves of Runenberg, which launches 24th April.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe Last Spell - Dwarves of Runenberg DLC Announcement | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

A new trailer for Cat Quest 3, which appears to feature more than three cats, and also some ghosts.

Cover image for YouTube videoCat Quest III - Opening Animation Reveal | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Alice0 favourite Brotato will receive some Abyssal Terrors DLC and a couch co-op update this summer...

Cover image for YouTube videoBrotato - Abyssal Terrors DLC & Local CO-OP Update Announcement Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

...while historical strategy game Old World’s Behind The Throne expansion arrives on 28th May 2024.

Cover image for YouTube videoOld World - Behind The Throne DLC Trailer | 4X Turn-Based Strategy Game
Watch on YouTube

Palworld’s arena multiplayer made a fleeting appearance in the showcase, as reported by Matt - it's out this year. Thunderlotus’s 33 Immortals, meanwhile, goes into closed beta on 24th May - Ed has had at least 33 thoughts about its mini-MMO dungeon raiding.

Cover image for YouTube video33 Immortals - Beta Gameplay Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Some footage of Wizard Of Legend 2. I'm not familiar with the series but the footage reminds me a tiny bit of Magicka, and I do like Magicka.

Cover image for YouTube videoWizard of Legend 2 - First Look at Gameplay | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

A small but pleasant surprise drop: mountain city-builder Laysara: Summit Kingdom is out this very minute in early access. Nic likes what he's seen of it.

Cover image for YouTube videoLaysara: Summit Kingdom - Surprise Launch Trailer | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Here's a proper trailer for V: Rising's Castlevania crossover DLC, in which you can batter Simon Belmont - and presumably, drink his blood? It’s out 8th May.

Cover image for YouTube videoV Rising - Legacy of Castlevania Gameplay Trailer
Watch on YouTube

There's also a new trailer for Never Alone 2, sequel to the game about an indigenous child traversing a world of ice.

Cover image for YouTube videoNever Alone 2 - Game Reveal | The Triple-i Initiative
Watch on YouTube

Oh, and we should probably mention The Rogue Prince of Persia, "a new roguelite that combines wall running with Arkham-style agile combat", in the words of Alice B, who has a proper preview. It's a collaboration between Ubisoft and Dead Cells live ops studio Evil Empire.

Cover image for YouTube videoThe Rogue Prince of Persia: Reveal Trailer
Watch on YouTube

