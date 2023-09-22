Are all of Starfield's side quests dull MMO fodder?

I've really been trying with Starfield! I want to experience the space adventure that's been lauded by some critics as a 10/10 masterpiece, and by Bethesda as the most important RPG ever made. But I'm struggling, folks. I'm really struggling.

You see, I'd hoped Starfield's side quests would be a bit more fun than collecting magic space rocks. But basically every side hustle I've tackled have all been the equivalents of early MMO fodder and I'm so tired of them.